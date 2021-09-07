KitchenAid All Purpose Shears and sheath now within cents of Amazon low at under $7

Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid All Purpose Shears with Protective Sheath for $6.90 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly as much as $10, this is up to 31% off the going rate, within cents of the Amazon all-time low, and a great time to refresh your kitchen scissors. Measuring 8.72-inches and carrying stellar ratings from over 30,000 Amazon customers, now’s the time to upgrade. Rust-free stainless steel blades are joined by a comfort grip handle and a dishwasher-safe design to tackle a multitude of tasks around the kitchen. Head below for additional details.

A more affordable solution would be the Zulay Multi-Purpose Kitchen Scissors at $5 Prime shipped. These ones carry solid 4+ star ratings from hundreds at Amazon while also shipping with a lifetime warranty and at a lower price point. You’re forgoing the brand-name approval here, but Zulay makes loads of highly-rated kitchen gear.

More on the KitchenAid All Purpose Shears:

Plastic guard included: These KitchenAid Soft Grip Handle Shears comes with a protective plastic blade guard

Stainless steel blades: The blades are crafted from stainless steel that resists rusting

Clean cut every time: Each blade features micro-serrations for enhanced cutting performance and are extra thick for added strength and durability

