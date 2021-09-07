LEGO strikes a chord with new 1,100-piece Ideas Fender Stratocaster guitar

Today, we’re getting a first look at the latest LEGO Ideas creation, this time with some rock and roll emphasis. Stacking up to nearly 1,100 pieces, the upcoming LEGO Ideas Fender Stratocaster delivers a brick-built version of the iconic guitar that stands over 14 inches tall and pairs with a bundled amp. Launching this fall, you can head below for all of the details.

LEGO debuts new Ideas Fender Stratocaster guitar

Following last year’s LEGO Ideas results which noted we’d be getting a new brick-built globe and Fender Stratocaster, the latter of those creations has been officially announced. Now not too long after the launch of the fan-inspired Seinfeld kit, builders will have yet another Ideas set to assemble. Stacking up to 1,074 pieces, the upcoming set will deliver the iconic rock and roll instrument complete with some bundled accessories.

Standing over 14 inches tall, the LEGO Fender Stratocaster itself comes in a slick red color scheme with white accenting and chrome trim to deliver on the metal elements you’d find on the real thing. There are also included pieces to swap out the red look for a black body, giving you some customization for displaying in your collection.

Easily my favorite aspect of the Stratocaster has to be the use of some rope pieces to deliver the authentic look. While the strings aren’t quite going to be as playable as the real thing, they certainly look the part. You’ll also find LEGO and Fender-printed neck strap to round out the build on the guitar.

To go alongside the actual Stratocaster, the LEGO Group is including some of the usual Fender accessories you’d expect. First up, there’s a stand that lets you prop up the guitar just like with a real playable instrument. That’s alongside an included amp which is packed with even more details than the guitar itself. Opening up the panel reveals all of the inner workings like a brick-built motherboard, reverb tank, and the speaker itself.

Recording sessions kick off in October

Joining the LEGO Ideas stable on October 1, the set will be exclusively available via its LEGO Shop. Clocking in at $99.99, the set is a solid value all-around from our first glance.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While the final verdict will have to wait until a hands-on review come October, I’m quite impressed by the build here with the LEGO Fender Stratocaster. The size, details, and price all make this one a pretty enticing kit, and I’m sure many music fans will want to bring this to their collections, brick-built or otherwise.

