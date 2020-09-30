Today, LEGO is giving fans a look at its latest Ideas creation alongside the announcement of yet another community-inspired build. With 26 different fan-made builds up on the docket, we’re now seeing which have made the cut and which weren’t so lucky. Highlighted by a brick-built globe that’s on the way, LEGO is also showcasing a miniature Fender Stratocaster guitar and giving Sonic fans some hope for an upcoming set, as well. Head below for a closer look at the upcoming kits and for all the details.

LEGO announces latest Ideas review results

Earlier this month, we saw LEGO officially send a record-breaking 35 potential creations into its review process. But before we get any word on their status, LEGO is announcing the results of its previous review round that we saw kick off back in May. Having considered 26 different creations built by the community, the dust has settled and LEGO is ready to announce which of the builds will become an official Ideas kit.

This time around, LEGO is only sending a single model through to the next phase of the development process, striking down the chances to become official kits for 24 other creations. The silver lining is that another model is also going to be receiving some additional consideration before a final word is given.

As for the set that actually made the cut, the latest LEGO Ideas kit enters in the form of the new Earth Globe. This brick-built recreation of a globe continues LEGO’s momentum of releasing home decor-inspired creations like we saw kick off with the Ship in a Bottle from 2018.

Now that emphasis is being carried over into a model that, in its current form, would be a near life-sized replica of the globes most of us are probably familiar with. Release date, pricing, and final part count are still unconfirmed at this time.

For Sonic the Hedgehog fans, there’s still some hope that we’ll receive an official set of the iconic SEGA character. While LEGO still isn’t quite ready to approve the build right now, there’s a good chance that we’ll see it get the go-ahead in the near future. LEGO has already welcomed Sonic in the brick-built world with its Dimensions game in the past, so this seems like a kit that’s likely to be produced after some additional review.

LEGO Fender Stratocaster guitar on the way, too

LEGO is also showcasing the results of a contest it held earlier in the year today, as well. On top of the LEGO Ideas Globe and potential Sonic set, we’ll also be getting a brick-built version of a Fender Stratocaster guitar. While they’re not life-sized, these brick-built instruments are akin to the NES set that launched earlier in the year.

Next results in early 2021

As for the 35 LEGO Ideas creations that hit the 10,000-supporter mark earlier in the year, we’ll be expecting to see which ones are approved come 2021. It’ll be a while until today’s announced sets hit the market, especially with the Sesame Street kit’s release right around the corner. Not to mention, we’re still waiting on the Seinfeld apartment, Home Alone house, and typewriter to debut, as well. So there’s plenty for LEGO Ideas fans to be keeping their eyes on in the future.

As disappointed as I am that we won’t be getting an official Zelda LEGO set for the time being, the announcements today are pretty exciting all-around. I am really looking forward to getting the LEGO Ideas Globe, and the added bonuses of the Fender Stratocaster guitar and potential Sonic kit are great, too.

