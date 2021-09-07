This aluminum laptop stand comes in space gray or silver for $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $15+)

The official Nulaxy storefront at Amazon is offering its Adjustable Laptop Stand in Silver or Space Gray for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically fetching $15 or more, today’s offer shaves at least 33% off and newly marks the second-best price we’ve tracked. It doesn’t matter if you rock a MacBook, Chromebook, or PC laptop, this sleek stand is ready to accommodate just about everything on the market. Premium aluminum alloy is the primary material used, allowing it to support up to 44 pounds of weight. A fully-adjustable design allows you to raise your laptop’s height by 3.15 to 5.12 inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nulaxy Adjustable Laptop Stand features:

Portable & Adjustable: The compact laptop holder can be be placed in backpack with your laptop, which won’t be too heavy or take up much space. Nulaxy C2 laptop stand would be your good companion for mobile offfice or leisure time.

Ergonomic Design: This notebook stand can be adjusted from 3.15 inches to 5.12 inches. With this laptop stand, you can get your satisfactory eye level and angle while typing, reading or watching.

