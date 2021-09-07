This aluminum laptop stand comes in space gray or silver for $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $15+)

-
Reg. $15+ $10

The official Nulaxy storefront at Amazon is offering its Adjustable Laptop Stand in Silver or Space Gray for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically fetching $15 or more, today’s offer shaves at least 33% off and newly marks the second-best price we’ve tracked. It doesn’t matter if you rock a MacBook, Chromebook, or PC laptop, this sleek stand is ready to accommodate just about everything on the market. Premium aluminum alloy is the primary material used, allowing it to support up to 44 pounds of weight. A fully-adjustable design allows you to raise your laptop’s height by 3.15 to 5.12 inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Reinvest today’s savings when grabbing MoKo’s Phone/Tablet Stand at $4 Prime shipped. Mac users that own an iPad will now be able to more easily tap into Sidecar and garner a secondary display. And even if that isn’t the specific workflow you’re after, anyone that owns a multi-device Bluetooth keyboard will be able to more easily begin typing on a tablet or smartphone that’s tilted into an upright position.

Since you’re here, you may also be interested in some of the other deals we’ve come across. For instance, this refurbished Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is $680, the white Samsung 27-inch M5 AirPlay 2 Monitor just hit $220, and there’s also a batch of UGREEN adapters and more priced from $5.50. Oh, and let’s not forget that Amazon’s classic computer desk is down to $43.50 shipped.

Nulaxy Adjustable Laptop Stand features:

  • Portable & Adjustable: The compact laptop holder can be be placed in backpack with your laptop, which won’t be too heavy or take up much space. Nulaxy C2 laptop stand would be your good companion for mobile offfice or leisure time.
  • Ergonomic Design: This notebook stand can be adjusted from 3.15 inches to 5.12 inches. With this laptop stand, you can get your satisfactory eye level and angle while typing, reading or watching.

