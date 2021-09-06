UGREEN’s USB-C to 4K 60Hz HDMI Adapter falls under $10, more from $5.50 (Up to 30% off)

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is offering its USB-C to 4K 60Hz HDMI Adapter for $9.79 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this adapter is usually priced at $14, leaving you with 30% in savings while also beating out the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This handy adapter is ready to convert a USB-C port into HDMI with as little fuss as possible. It works with compatible Android devices, iPads, MacBooks, and the list goes on. Despite having such a compact design, this offering is able to deliver a crisp 4K picture that’s paired with a 60Hz refresh rate. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more UGREEN deals priced as low as $5.50.

More UGREEN deals:

Other technology deals worth checking out range from these Wi-Fi 6 routers priced from $74, the BenQ GS2 Mini Portable AirPlay 2 Projector for $550, and even an Apple Health-ready smart scale at $16 Prime shipped. Oh, and let's not forget that several Anker robotic vacuums are as low as $140 alongside a batch of Amazon tablet deals from $40.

UGREEN USB-C to 4K 60Hz HDMI Adapter features:

USB C to 4K HDMI Adapter: The Type C male to HDMI female adapter allows you to connect to any TV or display with HDMI ports to stream video in up to 4K resolution. Compatible with your USB-C devices and HDMI-enabled devices for both video and audio transfer. Perfect for you to sync your idea on a large screen anytime anywhere.

High-Speed & 4K: The USB C HDMI 2.0 adapter supports 4K@60Hz high-definition resolution and High Dynamic Range (HDR), which gives you a vivid visual experience with superb audio and video quality. With mirror and extend mode letting you to operate multitasking and get productivity and entertainment simultaneously.

