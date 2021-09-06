UGREEN’s USB-C to 4K 60Hz HDMI Adapter falls under $10, more from $5.50 (Up to 30% off)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesUGREEN
30% off From $5.50

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is offering its USB-C to 4K 60Hz HDMI Adapter for $9.79 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this adapter is usually priced at $14, leaving you with 30% in savings while also beating out the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This handy adapter is ready to convert a USB-C port into HDMI with as little fuss as possible. It works with compatible Android devices, iPads, MacBooks, and the list goes on. Despite having such a compact design, this offering is able to deliver a crisp 4K picture that’s paired with a 60Hz refresh rate. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more UGREEN deals priced as low as $5.50.

More UGREEN deals:

Other technology deals worth checking out range from these Wi-Fi 6 routers priced from $74, the BenQ GS2 Mini Portable AirPlay 2 Projector for $550, and even an Apple Health-ready smart scale at $16 Prime shipped. Oh, and let’s not forget that several Anker robotic vacuums are as low as $140 alongside a batch of Amazon tablet deals from $40.

UGREEN USB-C to 4K 60Hz HDMI Adapter features:

  • USB C to 4K HDMI Adapter: The Type C male to HDMI female adapter allows you to connect to any TV or display with HDMI ports to stream video in up to 4K resolution. Compatible with your USB-C devices and HDMI-enabled devices for both video and audio transfer. Perfect for you to sync your idea on a large screen anytime anywhere.
  • High-Speed & 4K: The USB C HDMI 2.0 adapter supports 4K@60Hz high-definition resolution and High Dynamic Range (HDR), which gives you a vivid visual experience with superb audio and video quality. With mirror and extend mode letting you to operate multitasking and get productivity and entertainment simultaneously.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

UGREEN

About the Author

Waterpik’s High-Pressure Dual Shower Head plunges...
Labor Day game deals: Spider-Man Miles Morales $30, Dem...
Govee’s Immersion TV RGBIC LED strip and camera d...
Save up to 30% on LEGO Star Wars, Mario, Minecraft, Tec...
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with an S Pen ...
SK hynix 3,500MB/s Gold NVMe M.2 SSDs now starting from...
BenQ’s GS2 Mini Portable AirPlay 2 Projector sees...
Try out Wi-Fi 6 at up to 5.4Gb/s with these NETGEAR rou...
Show More Comments

Related

32% off

UGREEN laptop stand + 5-in-1 USB-C hub sees first discount to $61.50, more from $12

From $12 Learn More

UGREEN intros 5 new accessories: 4K/60Hz USB-C hub, MagSafe-compatible stand, more

New StarTech USB-C Multiport Adapter brings USB-A, AUX, 4K 60Hz HDMI, and more to iPad

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Labor Day Sale, AirPods Max $450, M1 Mac mini $99 off, more

Learn More

Kensington unleashes new USB-C hubs with up to 100W passthrough, 4K 60Hz HDMI, more

Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN MFi USB-C Lightning Cable $12, more

From $4 Learn More
New lows!

ROCCAT gaming gear plummets to new all-time lows at up to 50% off for Labor Day

From $30 Learn More
37% off

Waterpik’s High-Pressure Dual Shower Head plunges to new low of $21.50 (Save 37%)

$21.50 Learn More