Twelve South’s MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Leather Folio now at $59.50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South MagSafe BookBook for iPhone 12/Pro at $59.49 shipped. Marking one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings, is $1 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. Delivering a full-grain leather build and folio form-factor that turns your iPhone 12 series device into a vintage book, Twelve South’s BookBook Case arrives with room for four IDs or bank cards. That’s alongside a 2-piece design that has the outer folio magnetically snap onto an inner case with passthrough MagSafe compatibility. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Apple’s official MagSafe Wallet provides a more streamlined way to bring cash and cards along with your iPhone 12, and clocks in at a more affordable $49.50 price tag. While you’re not getting the more novel design or added protection, there’s still plenty to like about APple’s in-house offering for the price.

If you’re looking to bring much of that same leather design noted above to the rest of your Apple kit, don’t forget that a series of other Book Book discounts are live from last week. Starting at $42, you’ll find covers for MacBooks, iPads, and more at up to 25% off.

Twelve South Book Book MagSafe case features:

It’s here. A fresh version of our legendary BookBook, now compatible with Apple MagSafe Charger and your favorite MagSafe accessories. BookBook for iPhone streamlines your everyday carry by combining a wallet and iPhone case into a little luxurious leather book. There’s room for your ID, bank cards and cash. Your iPhone is securely and safely held in a magnetic leather shell so you can easily separate your wallet and phone for charging or times when you only need your iPhone. It’s like getting two cases in one. Read on for more of the story.

