Twelve South’s MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Leather Folio now at $59.50 (Reg. $70)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesTwelve South
Reg. $700 $59.50

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South MagSafe BookBook for iPhone 12/Pro at $59.49 shipped. Marking one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings, is $1 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. Delivering a full-grain leather build and folio form-factor that turns your iPhone 12 series device into a vintage book, Twelve South’s BookBook Case arrives with room for four IDs or bank cards. That’s alongside a 2-piece design that has the outer folio magnetically snap onto an inner case with passthrough MagSafe compatibility. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Apple’s official MagSafe Wallet provides a more streamlined way to bring cash and cards along with your iPhone 12, and clocks in at a more affordable $49.50 price tag. While you’re not getting the more novel design or added protection, there’s still plenty to like about APple’s in-house offering for the price.

If you’re looking to bring much of that same leather design noted above to the rest of your Apple kit, don’t forget that a series of other Book Book discounts are live from last week. Starting at $42, you’ll find covers for MacBooks, iPads, and more at up to 25% off.

Twelve South Book Book MagSafe case features:

It’s here. A fresh version of our legendary BookBook, now compatible with Apple MagSafe Charger and your favorite MagSafe accessories. BookBook for iPhone streamlines your everyday carry by combining a wallet and iPhone case into a little luxurious leather book. There’s room for your ID, bank cards and cash. Your iPhone is securely and safely held in a magnetic leather shell so you can easily separate your wallet and phone for charging or times when you only need your iPhone. It’s like getting two cases in one. Read on for more of the story.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Twelve South

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

eufy Bluetooth Smart Lock with pin, smartphone control,...
ASUS ROG Keris wireless gaming mouse plunges to new all...
RESPAWN’s Forest Camo Gaming Chair falls to $134 ...
Anker waterproof Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker with 24-hr...
Razer’s BlackWidow V3 gaming keyboard sports a sl...
Just $10 Prime shipped adds this 18-piece spring clamp ...
Strap this highly-rated Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Ba...
Streamline your pantry with seven airtight food storage...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Twelve South’s BookBook cases cover your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook in leather from $42

From $42 Learn More
New lows

Amazon clears out all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases at new all-time lows from $14

From $14 Learn More
Save 31%

Maximize your MacBook’s I/O with AUKEY’s 12-in-1 USB-C hub down to $38.50 (31% off)

$38.50 Learn More
Reg. $349

QNAP’s high-end 2-bay NAS ships with 2GB of RAM + five USB ports at $279 (Save $70)

$279 Learn More
New low

eufy Bluetooth Smart Lock with pin, smartphone control, more at low of $95 (Reg. $120)

$95 Learn More
30% off

Kershaw’s eye-catching Kuro Pocket Knife hits 1-year low of $21 (Save 30%)

$21 Learn More
Save 34%

ASUS ROG Keris wireless gaming mouse plunges to new all-time low of $67.50 (Reg. $100)

$67.50 Learn More

Tested: Hisense HS218 Soundbar delivers a value-packed home theater upgrade