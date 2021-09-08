Twelve South BookArc stylishly upholds your MacBook at $40.50 (Save 32%)

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South BookArc for MacBook for $40.69 shipped in both styles. Usually selling for $60, you’re looking at 32% in either case with a new all-time low arriving on the silver model. This is also matching the best price to date on the other version, which we last saw back in July. Delivering a space-savings, aluminum design, Twelve South’s BookArc holds your MacBook vertically on the desk for recharging while not in use or docking into a desktop workstation with external monitor. There’s a matching silver or gray colorway, and also delivers some integrated cable management to help with tidying up your setup. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For a similar overall design that isn’t quite as expensive as the more premium Twelve South option above, consider opting for OMOTON’s verticle laptop stand instead. This offering will still provide a convenient place to dock your MacBook without losing out on valuable desk space, but clocks in at $22 on Amazon. There’s also a 4.8/5 star rating from over 6,000 customers for some added peace of mind, as well.

Though if you’d just prefer better airflow, going with this aluminum laptop stand at $10 is a great alternative that’ll prop up your laptop for less than our other recommendations. And while we’re talking discounts on gear for the workstation, Samsung’s new white 27-inch M5 AirPlay 2 Monitor just dropped in price for only the second time to $220, marking a new all-time low.

Twelve South BookArc features:

BookArc is the little MacBook stand that makes room for a big monitor. How? It holds MacBook vertically and off of your desk. Set your MacBook atop BookArc, plug in your favorite external monitor, keyboard & mouse. Now you have taken a compact laptop and turned it into a comfortable desktop setup for your home or office.

