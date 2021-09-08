iOttie’s auto-sensing 10W Qi iPhone car mount with Alexa falls to new low of $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now discounting the iOttie Aivo Connect 10W Qi Car Mount with Alexa to $79.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $3 under previous price cuts, as well as one of the first discounts to date at 20% off. Upgrading your car with iOttie’s flagship smartphone accessory, its Aivo Connect brings a 10W Qi charging stand to your dashboard for keeping your iPhone or Android handset in-view. It has an auto-sensing mount that will automatically close around your handset and then open back up when it detects your trying to remove the device. That’s alongside built-in hands-free Alexa for music playback, navigation directions, and controlling smart home devices. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 425 customers. Get a closer look in our launch coverage from last fall and then head below for more.

Alternatively, go with the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard Car Mount at $22 to save even more cash. As the brand’s latest offeing, there’s a redesigned mounting mechanism for holding your smartphone in place as well as a suction cup base with telescoping arm for getting everything set up in the right position. It lacks a built-in charger or Alexa, but will get the job done for far less. There’s also a 4.5/5 star rating attached, as well.

Though if you’re rocking a newer iPhone 12 series device, going with MagSafe for an in-car upgrade may be a better solution. Lately, there have been quite a few new releases in the category, ranging from Anker’s very first offering to a more streamlined version from Belkin.

Access thousands of Alexa skills from the comfort and convenience of your car: Voice-activated commands allow you to safely check the weather, find directions, make a call, etc. all from the road. If your vehicle has a leather or curved dash, we recommend installing the Aivo Connect to your windshield to ensure our adhesive twist-locking base is at its most secure.

