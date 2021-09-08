Highly-rated Oontz Angle Solo mini Bluetooth speaker falls to just $14.50 Prime shipped

-
15% off $14.50

Cambridge Soundworks (100% positive int he last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its OontZ Angle Solo Mini Bluetooth Speaker for $14.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $30, it sells for closer to $17 these days and is now at least 15% off to match the 2021 Amazon low. And this is only the second time we have seen it down this low in the last year. Designed and engineered in the US, features include Bluetooth streaming for all of your smart devices, a 100-foot wireless range, an IPX5 water resistance rating, and up to 10-hours of battery life along with the built-in mic for hands-free calls. It’s also extremely portable at only 3.9-inches long and carries a solid 4+ star rating from nearly 17,500 Amazon customers. More details below. 

At under $15 Prime shipped, today’s lead deal is already in the most affordable Bluetooth speaker category out there. However, you can save a touch more with something like the Pyle Portable Boombox Bluetooth Speaker at just over $10.50 Prime shipped. This one features a more tubular design with much shorter 30-foot Bluetooth range, but it will save you some cash and most folks will be just fine with the shorter throw transmission range. Rated 4+ stars

We are also still tracking a host of notable deals on Amazon’s smart Echo speakers and gear starting from $20 right here as well as the Anker waterproof Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker. Just be sure to check out our hands-on review of the GravaStar Venus Bluetooth speaker and the new JBL Flip 6 IPX7 portable Bluetooth speaker alongside everything else in our speaker guide

More on the Oontz Angle Solo:

  • Surprisingly Loud Volume – The OontZ solo is Designed and Engineered by Cambridge Sound Works in the USA to deliver full range of sound with 5 watts of power from a custom neodymium driver; our proprietary passive bass radiator design delivers surprising bass output from such a compact design ……. the perfect travel speaker
  • Incredible 100 Foot Bluetooth Range – Play up to 100 feet away from your device; our advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 4.2 provides fast connection and incredible wireless Bluetooth range of up to 100 unobstructed feet from your device

Amazon

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Oontz

