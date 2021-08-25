Halo Infinite reportedly now set for release in December

It looks like the official Halo Infinite release date has surfaced. After Microsoft’s Gamescom main event came and went yesterday without even a mention of Halo Infinite, folks have now spotted some Microsoft store listings suggesting the game will release in early December. An official announcement is expected later today during its Gamescom Opening Night live event. Head below for more details.

Italian tech site Aggiornamenti Lumia spotted Halo Infinite Microsoft store updates that left listings with a December 8, 2021, release date on them. Until now, the delayed Xbox exclusive has yet to have a date attached to it, but it looks like Microsoft and 343 Industries are just barely going to make it for the 2021 holiday launch window at this point, and we won’t even be getting all of the expected game modes on that day.

The release date above, which was spotted on the Microsoft Store in select regions only, was also independently corroborated by the Verge’s sources. Originally planned for release alongside its new consoles, it was then bumped from November 2020 to a fall 2021 launch date, which has now seemingly been pushed back to deeper into the 2021 holiday season.

Pre-orders on Halo Infinite are now live, and, again, we are expecting an official announcement on the release date as early as this afternoon.

While it would have been nearly unbelievable to see Microsoft’s biggest Xbox Series X/S game get pushed back into 2022, this has to be good news for Halo fans everywhere. The all-but-confirmed Halo Infinite release date also comes along with the recent news that 343 Industries won’t be shipping the game with its campaign co-op and Forge modes intact – a pair of fan-favorite options. But instead they are scheduled to hit during season 2 of Halo Infinite, some three months or so after it finally hits store shelves.

Be sure to dig into yesterday’s Xbox Gamescom presentation for new gameplay on Forza Horizon 5, its special limited-edition controller release, loads of new Game Pass titles, and much more. You can also learn more about what to expect from Halo Infinite in our March breakdown feature, and here’s how to get Master Chief driving navigation in your Waze app.

