Official Halo Infinite merch now up for pre-order from $16: Master Chief CosCup, hat, more

Today, we are taking a look at the brand new official Numskull Halo Infinite merchandise line. After its Gamescom 2021 showcase, Microsoft unleashed the release date for its highly-anticipated shooter alongside a special edition Xbox Series X and Elite Series 2 controller, but now, it’s time for the official merchandise line from Numskull. In celebration of the franchises’ 20th anniversary, the brand is launching some official Halo Infinite merchandise, including a snapback, ceramic mug, and a CosCup depicting Master Chief. Head below for more details and pre-order information.

Numskull Halo Infinite merchandise line

Now that Microsoft’s highly-anticipated Halo Infinite has an official release date of December 8, 2021, it’s time to gear up for one of the most exciting Xbox Series X launches yet. While it’s finally landing about a year later than it should have, which hopefully means it is even more polished, third parties have now had more than enough time to ramp up the collectibles and merchandise lines, much like the latest from Numskull.

The Numskull 20th anniversary Halo Infinite merchandise line consists of the Official Halo 20th Anniversary Ceramic Mug, the Halo 20th Anniversary Snapback Hat, and the Official Halo Master Chief CosCup, each of which is now up for pre-order at Just Geek and Big Bad Toy Store.

Halo 20th Anniversary Ceramic Mug

Official Halo 20th Anniversary Ceramic Mug is described as an “official 343 Industries product” made from high-grade ceramic “featuring premium quality gloss finish and gold foil print.” The 312ml mug will look as nice on your collectible’s shelf as it will with your hand wrapped around it in the morning and is now up for pre-order at $15.99 with an expected release date in November.

Halo 20th Anniversary Snapback Hat

Moving over to the Halo 20th Anniversary Snapback Hat, it features “an intricate pattern design on the bill and sides as well as rocking the classic yellow and green colour scheme seen on Spartan armour.” The curbed bill snapback hat features a raised rubber poring on the front alongside screenprint designs on the sides and green-like anniversary pattern on the underside of the beak. The usual “one size fits most” applies here alongside the $23.99 pre-order price. It is also expected to release in November.

Official Halo Master Chief CosCup

Lastly, we have the Official Halo Master Chief CosCup. Designed and engineered by Numskull, this is essentially a cosplaying, reusable tumbler mug suited up as Master Chief himself. It is said to be made from “high-quality ceramic” with a molded silicone grip:

Halo Infinite merchandise: Even the most elite of Spartans need some time to wind down. As a jack of all trades on and off the battlefield, it’s a good thing Master Chief is here to help us relax with a cup of our favorite hot or cold beverage!

The Official Halo Master Chief CosCup is now up for pre-order at Big Bad Toy Store for $24.99 with an estimated October 2021 release date. And you’ll find even more of Numskull’s latest Halo Infinite gear right here.

For more information on Halo Infinite, be sure to browse through our feature piece from yesterday for more details on the limited edition hardware, as well as our previous breakdown for information on what to expect from the actual gameplay.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!