Anker robotic vacuums see up to $120 holiday price drops today, deals from $140

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX robotic vacuum for $139.99 shipped in renewed condition. Regularly $180 in refurbished condition, the typically up to $260 new listing is currently marked down to $189.99 with today’s lead deal being the lowest price we can find. This model brings 2000Pa suction power alongside a “super slim” design that allows it to get under your furniture and Boost IQ tech to automatically adjust power as needed. The auto-return charging dock is joined by boundary strips and no-go zones alongside Alexa/Google Assistant voice control-compatibility, smartphone control, and a 4+ star rating from over 4,400 Amazon customers. More Anker Labor Day RoboVac deals below.

More Anker eufy vacuum deals:

Be sure to dive into the ongoing Roborock Labor Day sale with deals starting from $160 on its robotic vacuums and mops. Then check out this offer on the brand’s S5 MAX robot and Samsung’s latest Jet Bot AI+ with 3D LiDAR before you hit up some of today’s biggest holiday offers including AirPods Pro, the Google Nest Hub Max, and Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale, just to name a few.

More on the Anker eufy RoboVac 30C MAX:

All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to boast our strongest ever suction power (2000Pa Max) while maintaining quiet operation and a super-slim design (2.85”).

Wi-Fi Convenience: The EufyHome app, Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.

BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean.

Set Boundary Strips: RoboVac uses specialized dual-Hall Sensors to detect the Boundary Strips you set, ensuring it only cleans the areas required.

