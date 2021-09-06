Anker robotic vacuums see up to $120 holiday price drops today, deals from $140

-
AmazonHome GoodsAnker
$120 off From $140

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX robotic vacuum for $139.99 shipped in renewed condition. Regularly $180 in refurbished condition, the typically up to $260 new listing is currently marked down to $189.99 with today’s lead deal being the lowest price we can find. This model brings 2000Pa suction power alongside a “super slim” design that allows it to get under your furniture and Boost IQ tech to automatically adjust power as needed. The auto-return charging dock is joined by boundary strips and no-go zones alongside Alexa/Google Assistant voice control-compatibility, smartphone control, and a 4+ star rating from over 4,400 Amazon customers. More Anker Labor Day RoboVac deals below. 

More Anker eufy vacuum deals:

Be sure to dive into the ongoing Roborock Labor Day sale with deals starting from $160 on its robotic vacuums and mops. Then check out this offer on the brand’s S5 MAX robot and Samsung’s latest Jet Bot AI+ with 3D LiDAR before you hit up some of today’s biggest holiday offers including AirPods Pro, the Google Nest Hub Max, and Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale, just to name a few. 

More on the Anker eufy RoboVac 30C MAX:

  • All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to boast our strongest ever suction power (2000Pa Max) while maintaining quiet operation and a super-slim design (2.85”).
  • Wi-Fi Convenience: The EufyHome app, Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.
  • BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean.
  • Set Boundary Strips: RoboVac uses specialized dual-Hall Sensors to detect the Boundary Strips you set, ensuring it only cleans the areas required.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

BenQ’s GS2 Mini Portable AirPlay 2 Projector sees...
Try out Wi-Fi 6 at up to 5.4Gb/s with these NETGEAR rou...
Let Apple Health keep tidy weight loss records for you ...
Brim’s 15 bar espresso machine ups your morning c...
Arlo smart home cameras, HomeKit systems, video doorbel...
Ninja’s 2-basket dual zone 8-quart air fryer drop...
Labor Day Amazon tablet deals from $40: All-new Fire HD...
Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini MagSafe c...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $600+

Roborock Labor Day deals start now with up to $220 off and deals starting from $180

From $180 Learn More
Save 30%

Save up to 30% on LEGO Star Wars, Mario, Minecraft, Technic, and more from $12

From $12 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods Labor Day Sale takes up to 50% off: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

from $20 Learn More
20% off

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with an S Pen for $280 shipped (Save 20%)

$280 Learn More
30% off

UGREEN’s USB-C to 4K 60Hz HDMI Adapter falls under $10, more from $5.50 (Up to 30% off)

From $5.50 Learn More
Reg. $275

SK hynix 3,500MB/s Gold NVMe M.2 SSDs now starting from $60 at Amazon (Reg. up to $275)

From $60 Learn More
Second-best

BenQ’s GS2 Mini Portable AirPlay 2 Projector sees notable $50 price cut

$50 off Learn More
37% off

Try out Wi-Fi 6 at up to 5.4Gb/s with these NETGEAR routers at lows from $74

From $74 Learn More