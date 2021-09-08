Just $36 will bring this 39-inch industrial desk to your door (40% off, Amazon low)

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 134,000+) via Amazon is offering the VASAGLE 39-inch Industrial Desk for $35.99 shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Overhaul the look and feel of your home office with a new desk that’s headlined by an industrial design. This specific model boasts a 39.4- by 19.7-inch surface, providing a balanced amount of space that won’t take up too much space in your office. Everything is upheld by a steel frame which offers plenty of strength for peripherals, a monitor, and the list goes on. With well over 1,000 reviews so far, the dust has settled with a high, 4.8/5 star rating.

If you need to run a power cord up to your new desk, I highly recommend putting today’s savings towards this raceway kit at $18. This is the kit that I’ve personally used around my home and have found it to work quite well. You’ll get over 13 feet of coverage, providing you with plenty of leftovers for projects further down the road.

VASAGLE 39-inch Industrial Desk features:

Industrial Style Is In: Both in the office and in the home office. This computer desk has a warm rustic brown finish and a simple black steel frame, ideal for a workspace full of good ideas, creativity, and style

Also a Reinforcement Below: Engineered wood and steel tubes ensure a sturdy table. At the same time, the structure should also impresses with stability. This is ensured by the double reinforcement struts under the tabletop, giving it a max. static load of 110 lb

