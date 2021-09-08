Just $36 will bring this 39-inch industrial desk to your door (40% off, Amazon low)

-
AmazonHome GoodsVASAGLE
40% off $36

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 134,000+) via Amazon is offering the VASAGLE 39-inch Industrial Desk for $35.99 shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Overhaul the look and feel of your home office with a new desk that’s headlined by an industrial design. This specific model boasts a 39.4- by 19.7-inch surface, providing a balanced amount of space that won’t take up too much space in your office. Everything is upheld by a steel frame which offers plenty of strength for peripherals, a monitor, and the list goes on. With well over 1,000 reviews so far, the dust has settled with a high, 4.8/5 star rating.

If you need to run a power cord up to your new desk, I highly recommend putting today’s savings towards this raceway kit at $18. This is the kit that I’ve personally used around my home and have found it to work quite well. You’ll get over 13 feet of coverage, providing you with plenty of leftovers for projects further down the road.

Since you’re here, you may also want to check out this Amazon-made computer desk at $43.50 shipped. And if you need a computer of some sort, the Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet is all yours for $249. For those of you that plan to connect a monitor, have a look at Twelve South BookArc at $40.50. Finally, anyone who needs a better microphone should peek at our review of NZXT Capsule.

VASAGLE 39-inch Industrial Desk features:

  • Industrial Style Is In: Both in the office and in the home office. This computer desk has a warm rustic brown finish and a simple black steel frame, ideal for a workspace full of good ideas, creativity, and style
  • Also a Reinforcement Below: Engineered wood and steel tubes ensure a sturdy table. At the same time, the structure should also impresses with stability. This is ensured by the double reinforcement struts under the tabletop, giving it a max. static load of 110 lb

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

VASAGLE

About the Author

Highly-rated Oontz Angle Solo mini Bluetooth speaker fa...
ESR Cloud AirTag Cases and Adhesives now up to 65% off:...
Dash Quest 1.5L Countertop Blender now matching Amazon ...
Bowflex Max Trainer M8 Elliptical tailors workouts to y...
Smartphone Accessories: elago MS5 Duo MagSafe Charging ...
Masterbuilt’s Bluetooth electric smoker brings th...
Today’s best game deals: Hotline Miami Collection...
Apple’s new AirTag Leather Loop sees first discou...
Show More Comments

Related

21% off

This black Amazon-made computer desk has dropped to $43.50 shipped (Save 21%)

$43.50 Learn More
Reg. $27

LIFX’s mini white dimmable smart bulb outputs 800 lumens and works with HomeKit at $14

$14 Learn More
15% off

Highly-rated Oontz Angle Solo mini Bluetooth speaker falls to just $14.50 Prime shipped

$14.50 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: September 8, 2021 – Anker sale starts at $13, Magic Keyboard $111, more

Orig. $499

DJI’s refurb. Pocket 2 Creator Combo with 64MP camera and 4K video plus $40 gift card for $379

$379 Learn More
65% off

ESR Cloud AirTag Cases and Adhesives now up to 65% off: 2-packs from $3.50 Prime shipped

From $3.50 Learn More

NZXT Capsule USB mic review: The easiest way to sound great on stream [Video]

50% off

North Face, Marmot, Sorel, more, extra 20% off during Steep and Cheap’s Warehouse Sale

+ 20% off Learn More