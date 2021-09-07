Amazon handing out FREE $10 credits with gift card purchases: Airbnb, Uber, GAP, much more

Amazon is now offering a host of notable gift card deals with free store credit attached. Starting from $25, you’ll find Domino’s, Uber Eats, Hulu, AirBnb, The GAP, Boston Market, and more gift cards all with up to $10 in additional Amazon credit you can use towards future purchases. This is a great way to score some free Amazon money just for spending some cash at stores you were going to be visiting or ordering from anyway. Head below the fold for all of today’s best gift card deals.

Amazon gift card deals:

You’ll also find some notable deals on GAP, Jiffy Lube, Boston Market, and Hulu gift cards via PayPal right now with up to 20% in savings to be had. These offers won’t net you the free Amazon credit, but might be worth a look if you want some lower value cards for gifts and the like.

We also have a series of big-time 4K TV deals available today, some of which with hundreds of dollars in Visa credit attached.

More on Airbnb gift cards:

Give Airbnb—amazing places to stay and things to do, all around the world. Give the perfect getaway—everything from lakeside cabins to secluded beach houses to apartments in the heart of the city. Give immersive Experiences, from guided tours to lessons to tastings, led by local experts. Airbnb gift cards never expire. Use to book stays or Experiences; spend all at once or apply to multiple bookings.

