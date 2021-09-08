Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Star Wars KOTOR II, Tiny Calendar Pro, more

It is Wednesday morning and now time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside solid price drops on Apple’s new AirTag Leather Loop, we are also tracking some of the first discounts of the year on the Apple Magic Keyboard and even more in our dedicated hub. But for now it’s all about the apps with today’s highlights including Star Wars: KOTOR II, Tiny Calendar Pro, Disk Clean Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Rent Business Tycoon Game: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Navigate to Photo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR II: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: EoEbooks: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: File Hub Pro by imoreapps: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Disk Clean Pro: $18 (Reg. $24)

Today’s best game deals: Hotline Miami Collection $20, Cuphead $15, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: World of Dinosaurs: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tengami: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Teslagrad: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Heroes Rise: HeroFall: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: VERSUS: The Elite Trials: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Tengami: $3 (Reg. $7)

More on Star Wars KOTOR II:

Five years after the events from the award winning Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, the Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic. With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic’s only hope is a lone Jedi struggling to reconnect with the Force. As this Jedi, you will be faced with the galaxy’s most dire decision: Follow the light side or succumb to the dark…

