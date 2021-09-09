This 40-piece all-purpose tool kit just hit its second-best price of the year at $17 (Reg. $20)

Efficere Tools (100% lifetime positive feedback from 7,800+) via Amazon is offering its 40-piece All-Purpose Household Tool Kit for $16.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked in 2021. Tackle common repairs, installations, and more that crop around the house with this affordable tool kit. You’ll get a claw hammer, 20 screwdriver bits, eight hex keys, four precision screwdrivers, a tape measure, utility knife, scissors, and more. Every tool has a custom-molded space where it fits in the bundled storage case, making it a cinch to find what you need and haul everything from one place to another. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’d rather have an all-in-one solution that can tackle many of the same things, check out Whetstone’s 10-in-1 Multi-Tool at $8 Prime shipped. You’ll garner a total of 10 functions that range from a hammer to pliers, screwdrivers, blades, and more. A carrying case is included and it features a belt-loop to ensure you can always have it within reach.

Haven’t had your fill of deals yet? Good, because you can still scoop up this rechargeable USB-C portable air compressor at $32, a 6-in-1 wall stud finder for under $17 Prime shipped, and also Kershaw’s Kuro Pocket Knife at $21. Oh, and let’s not forget that this 15-in-1 multi-tool is still up for grabs at $9.50. Swing by our tools guide to see what else catches your eye.

EFFICERE 40-piece All-Purpose Household Tool Kit features:

An essential tool set for daily home project and maintenance like furniture assembly, picture hanging and general purpose repairs etc.

All the tools are constructed from premium material and precisely manufactured to ensure durability and longevity

Meet ANSI quality standard and backed by lifetime warranty

