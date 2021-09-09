This 40-piece all-purpose tool kit just hit its second-best price of the year at $17 (Reg. $20)

Efficere Tools (100% lifetime positive feedback from 7,800+) via Amazon is offering its 40-piece All-Purpose Household Tool Kit for $16.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked in 2021. Tackle common repairs, installations, and more that crop around the house with this affordable tool kit. You’ll get a claw hammer, 20 screwdriver bits, eight hex keys, four precision screwdrivers, a tape measure, utility knife, scissors, and more. Every tool has a custom-molded space where it fits in the bundled storage case, making it a cinch to find what you need and haul everything from one place to another. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
If you’d rather have an all-in-one solution that can tackle many of the same things, check out Whetstone’s 10-in-1 Multi-Tool at $8 Prime shipped. You’ll garner a total of 10 functions that range from a hammer to pliers, screwdrivers, blades, and more. A carrying case is included and it features a belt-loop to ensure you can always have it within reach.
Haven’t had your fill of deals yet? Good, because you can still scoop up this rechargeable USB-C portable air compressor at $32, a 6-in-1 wall stud finder for under $17 Prime shipped, and also Kershaw’s Kuro Pocket Knife at $21. Oh, and let’s not forget that this 15-in-1 multi-tool is still up for grabs at $9.50. Swing by our tools guide to see what else catches your eye.
EFFICERE 40-piece All-Purpose Household Tool Kit features:
- An essential tool set for daily home project and maintenance like furniture assembly, picture hanging and general purpose repairs etc.
- All the tools are constructed from premium material and precisely manufactured to ensure durability and longevity
- Meet ANSI quality standard and backed by lifetime warranty
