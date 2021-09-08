This 6-in-1 wall stud finder can detect wood, metal, and AC wiring for under $17 (Save 30%)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 255,000+) via Amazon is offering the Dr.meter 6-in-1 Wall Stud Finder for $16.79 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $7 off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’re tackling a large project or simply want to hang up a picture frame, this stud finder is here to help. It is ready to detect wood, metal, and even unshielded AC wires. It can identify both magnetic and non-magnetic metal, making it a great all-in-one detector that’s certainly worth having around. A large display makes it easy to quickly identify whatever it detects. While ratings are still pouring in for this recent release, you can rest easy knowing that Dr.meter is a reputable brand.

If something more basic will do the trick, peek at this CRAFTSMAN stud finder for $11 Prime shipped. It sheds many of the frills you’ll find in the unit above ranging from an integrated display to AC wire detection, but going this route will drop overall spending by a fair amount. With more than 7,250 reviews so far, this unit has a 4.3/5 star rating.

Keep the ball rolling when you cash in on some of the other deals in our DIY and outdoor tools guide. Recent additions include Kobalt’s drill/driver combo kit with an organizer at $149, the Kershaw eye-Kuro Pocket Knife for $21, and even CRAFTSMAN’s 2-piece lawn care kit at $69. Oh, and don’t forget that this 15-in-1 multi-tool is down to $9.50 Prime shipped.

Dr.meter 6-in-1 Wall Stud Finder features:

  • Nothing is more important to a stud finder’s function than being always amazingly accurate. Thanks to the high-precision detection coil, it can detect various objects and materials like wood, metal, AC and more in the wall. Plus, the cross-sectional area of the coil is larger, making the detection more accurate.
  • It can distinguish between magnetic metal and non-magnetic metal, that is, it can distinguish different materials of metal such as steel bars and copper pipes. What’s more, it can accurately locate magnetic metal up to 80mm/3.15in deep, and non-magnetic metal up to 60mm/2.36in deep.

