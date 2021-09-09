This USB-C portable air compressor has a 4000mAh battery: $32 (Reg. $40, Amazon low)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 255,000+) via Amazon is offering the Dr.meter USB-C 4000mAh Portable 150 PSI Air Compressor for $31.99 shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. With bikes, cars, and maybe even an electric scooter around the house, there’s a good chance you’ve got some tires that need aired up. Typical air compressors require a power outlet and traditional pumps can be a pain to use, making this portable solution worth having around. It wields an internal 4000mAh battery that can be easily refueled using the integrated USB-C port. There’s enough power to reach up to 150 PSI, and this unit even lets you set your desired pressure level and then walk away knowing it will stop once it gets there. This unit also acts as a power bank, flashlight, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you won’t mind refilling tires and sport balls manually, you could save big by grabbing this portable air pump. It’ll cost you less than $6 Prime shipped and will make for an easy way to top off small things whenever the need strikes. More than 7,500 Amazon shoppers have left a review and so far this unit rests at an average 4.3/5 star rating.

Dr.meter USB-C 4000mAh Portable 150 PSI Air Compressor features:

Cordless, Portable & Rechargeable: Ready to go anywhere, this mini air pump is wireless and fully portable thanks to the built-in 2*2000mAh battery. Additionally, it can be used for emergency charging.

Backlit LCD Digital Display: Clearly keep track of the current tire pressure value on the easily readable LED display even at night. For added convenience, there are 4 optional units, including Psi, Bar, Kpa, Kg/cm2.

5 Inflation Modes: To cover all your bases, 5 inflation modes are available for different inflatable items. Each mode features the standard preset tire pressure range with maximum 150psi and it¡¯ll automatically stop inflating when the tire pressure is reached.

