September PlayStation Plus free games: Overcooked, Hitman 2, and Predator

After seeing Plants vs. Zombies and more last month, Sony has now unveiled the September PlayStation Plus free games. Set to go live on September 7, 2021, PS Plus members will able to score free copies of Predator: Hunting Grounds and Hitman 2 on PS4 as well as Overcooked: All You Can Eat! on PS5. Only those with an active Playstation Plus membership have access here so make sure your account is in order. Then head below for more details.

September PlayStation Plus free games

The 2021 September PlayStation Plus free games will go live starting on September 7 and will remain free until October 4, 2021. As usual, that means you have until September 6 to claim all of August’s freebies including Hunter’s Arena: Legends, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, and Tennis World Tour 2 (you can get all of the details on those right here).

The September PS free games will allow folks to give Predator: Hunting Grounds (Reg. $30 on PSN, or $20 on Amazon) a go if they haven’t already as well as some strategic (and sometimes hilarious) assassination missions in Hitman 2 (Reg. $60 on PSN, or $20 on Amazon). But the highlight for Sony’s latest flagship gaming system is Overcooked: All You Can Eat! (Reg. $40 on PSN, or $25 on Amazon). This delicious definitive edition includes Overcooked 1 and 2 with all of the add-on content and “hundreds of levels of cooperative cooking chaos both local and online.”

In the meantime, make sure you dive into our coverage of the August freebies as well as today’s game deal roundup for price drops on Star Wars Battlefront II, Panzer Dragoon: Remake, PAC-MAN 256, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and much more. We also have some new details on the new model PS5 as well as the hidden PlayStation 5 web browsing hack, the new Skyrim Anniversary Edition, and on the remastered classic Grand Theft Auto Trilogy.

More details from Sony:

Hunt, cook and assassinate: take your pick of profession with September’s PlayStation Plus lineup. Play one of sci-fi’s most enduring icons in Predator: Hunting Grounds, whip up culinary chaos in Overcooked: All You Can Eat! or puzzle out inventive takedowns in Hitman 2. All three games will be available from Tuesday, September 7 to Monday, October 4.

