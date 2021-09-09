Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion from $6, Outer Worlds $20, DMC 5 $11, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is once again offering Watch Dogs Legion down at $19.99 on all platforms right now including PlayStation 5. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $30 to $60 we see, this is matching the lowest we have tracked for a new physical copy. However, over at GameFly you can currently score a pre-owned copy at just $5.99 shipped. Watch Dogs allows gamers to jump into an open-world version of London, recruit any NPC they bump into in the game world, and work to take down a nefarious hacker group taking over the city. And you can learn more about the multiplayer action and Spiderbot PvP right here. Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Devil May Cry 5, The Outer Worlds, Aragami: Shadow Edition, Cloudpunk, Metroid Dread pre-order bonuses, and more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year

Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox

Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9

Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset

Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch

Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup

Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/PC August 31 + much more

