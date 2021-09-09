Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion from $6, Outer Worlds $20, DMC 5 $11, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is once again offering Watch Dogs Legion down at $19.99 on all platforms right now including PlayStation 5. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $30 to $60 we see, this is matching the lowest we have tracked for a new physical copy. However, over at GameFly you can currently score a pre-owned copy at just $5.99 shipped. Watch Dogs allows gamers to jump into an open-world version of London, recruit any NPC they bump into in the game world, and work to take down a nefarious hacker group taking over the city. And you can learn more about the multiplayer action and Spiderbot PvP right here. Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Devil May Cry 5, The Outer Worlds, Aragami: Shadow Edition, Cloudpunk, Metroid Dread pre-order bonuses, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
- New Nintendo eShop sale from $1.50: Ghostrunner, much more
- September PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Halo Infinite now set for release in December, details here
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase 90 mins of new 2021 titles
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Devil May Cry 5 $11 (Reg. $20)
- Hidden Through Time eShop $5.50 (Reg. $8)
- The Outer Worlds eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Aragami: Shadow Edition eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Cloudpunk eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain pre-order $30
- Metroid Dread pre-order $60
- Plus FREE Metroid Dread Samus Mug
- Hotline Miami Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cuphead Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $9 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10.50 (Reg. $30)
- ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove! Xbox $6 (Reg. $15)
- Xbox digital couch co-op sale up to 80% off
- Xbox 505 15th anniversary sale up to 80% off
- Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition PS4 & PS5 $75 (Reg. $100)
- Trine: Ultimate Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $34 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing $25 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Avengers $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter Rise $48 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PSN $24.50 (Reg. $60)
- Subnautica: Below Zero PS5 $25 (Reg. $30)
- Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles $7.50 (Reg. $16)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $60 (Reg. $70)
- Demon’s Souls $45 (Reg. $70)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Little Nightmares II $23 (Reg. $30)
- Blasphemous PSN $9 (Reg. $25)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $41.50 (Reg. $60)
- Uncharted Lost Legacy PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Matched on Xbox
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Dishonored & Prey Arkane Collection $16 (Reg. $30)
- Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection $21 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 3 on PS4/PS5 and Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year
Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox
Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9
Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset
Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch
Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup
Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass
Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/PC August 31 + much more
