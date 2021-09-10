Score a new air fryer today at up to 50% off with deals from $30: Insignia, Ninja, more

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Insignia 3.4-quart Digital Air Fryer for $29.99 shipped. Also matched directly at Best Buy. Regularly as much as $100, very similar models tend to go for around $50 at Amazon with today’s offer undercutting previous mention by $5 and landing at the lowest total we can find. This is a highly-rated medium-sized solution with 3.4-quarts of cooking space, which is enough for one or two servings of food or large quantities of side dishes for larger gatherings. You’re looking at an adjustable temperature range (180- to 400-degrees), pre-programmed presets for various meats and even deserts, dishwasher-safe parts, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,000 Best Buy customers. More deals and details below. 

While we are talking cooking and kitchen gear, be sure to dive into our hands-on SodaStream Terra review and then check out today’s Woot sale featuring the Chefman Perfect Pour Belgian Waffle Maker at just $18. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for additional offers including Coleman’s LED flashlight and this Philips Sonicare Expertclean electric toothbrush.

The Insignia Air Fryer is your solution. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. A pre-programmed menu takes the guesswork out of cooking, providing you with cook times and temperatures for a variety of foods. Its BPA-free construction keeps unhealthy chemicals out of your food. 

