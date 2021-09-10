Coleman’s LED flashlight lasts 200 hours and delivers up to 625-lumens for $20.50 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Coleman Battery Guard LED Flashlight for $20.65 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $24 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This 625-lumen flashlight is designed to go the long-haul thanks to its unique BatteryGuard technology, allowing it to last up to 200 hours at a time. This allows it to last for up to 25% longer than traditional flashlights as it automatically disconnects the battery circuit when needed. Sporting IPX4 water-resistance, you’ll also find that this flashlight can withstand the elements, and anything you throw at it, thanks to its 2-meter impact-resistance as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

However, for a more and budget-friendly flashlight, the OLIGHT I3E EOS is a great option. When it comes to flashlights, this one is my personal choice to keep with me everywhere I go. It’s powered by a single AAA, and lasts quite a while before it’s time to change the battery. I’ve had mine since November 2019 and use it all the time, and I’ve only had to change it three times. Plus, at just $10 Prime shipped, the I3E EOS is perfect for those on a tighter budget.

Don’t forget that Anker’s Nebula Apollo portable projector is currently on sale at its second-best price. That makes it $290 and you’ll find AirPlay, YouTube, HDMI, and more available here. Powered by an internal battery, you’ll not have to worry about toting around generators or extension cords the next time you want to watch a movie outdoors.

More on the Coleman Flashlight:

  • RUNTIME: Up to 3 hours (high) and 200 hours (low); 6 AA batteries (sold separately)
  • STOPS BATTERY DRAIN: BatteryGuard technology automatically disconnects batteries from circuit for up to 25% longer battery life than traditional flashlights
  • REDUCES CORROSION: Batteries can be stored in flashlight for years (up to their inherent shelf life)

