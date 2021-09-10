Upgrade to a touchless, pull-down kitchen faucet for an Amazon low of $95 (Save 43%)

Forious (97% lifetime positive feedback from 1,500+) via Amazon is offering its Touchless Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet for $94.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A recent price drop paired with the on-page coupon slashes $72 off the price it has been selling for and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. Revamp the look and feel of your kitchen while also adding a dose new functionality with this feature-packed faucet. Thanks to a pull-down design, this unit is ready to make your dishwashing experience a quick and easy one. A touchless motion sensor paves the way for everyone to wash their hands without needing to touch the faucet handle first. This unit boasts a copper construction that’s paired with a brushed nickel finish. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Forious Touchless Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet features:

Motion Infrared Sensor Delivers Exceptional Hands-Free Touchless Convenience.

Auto/Manual Settings Button on the Control Box: Simply turn the knob to control the faucet between Touchless and Normal.

Brushed nickel finish with Copper construction, CUPC certification which ensures durability and against rusting. American Standard Braided Hoses, never leakage, breakage and Rusting.

