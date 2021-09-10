Upgrade to a touchless, pull-down kitchen faucet for an Amazon low of $95 (Save 43%)

Forious (97% lifetime positive feedback from 1,500+) via Amazon is offering its Touchless Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet for $94.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A recent price drop paired with the on-page coupon slashes $72 off the price it has been selling for and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. Revamp the look and feel of your kitchen while also adding a dose new functionality with this feature-packed faucet. Thanks to a pull-down design, this unit is ready to make your dishwashing experience a quick and easy one. A touchless motion sensor paves the way for everyone to wash their hands without needing to touch the faucet handle first. This unit boasts a copper construction that’s paired with a brushed nickel finish. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Forious Touchless Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet features:
- Motion Infrared Sensor Delivers Exceptional Hands-Free Touchless Convenience.
- Auto/Manual Settings Button on the Control Box: Simply turn the knob to control the faucet between Touchless and Normal.
- Brushed nickel finish with Copper construction, CUPC certification which ensures durability and against rusting. American Standard Braided Hoses, never leakage, breakage and Rusting.
