Upgrade to a touchless, pull-down kitchen faucet for an Amazon low of $95 (Save 43%)

Forious (97% lifetime positive feedback from 1,500+) via Amazon is offering its Touchless Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet for $94.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A recent price drop paired with the on-page coupon slashes $72 off the price it has been selling for and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. Revamp the look and feel of your kitchen while also adding a dose new functionality with this feature-packed faucet. Thanks to a pull-down design, this unit is ready to make your dishwashing experience a quick and easy one. A touchless motion sensor paves the way for everyone to wash their hands without needing to touch the faucet handle first. This unit boasts a copper construction that’s paired with a brushed nickel finish. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work by applying a fraction of them towards a pack of Aunt Fannie’s Vinegar Cleaning Wipes at $7 Prime shipped. These are able to make quick work of cleaning up “household dirt and grime in the kitchen, bathroom, and beyond.” Your money will buy a total of 35 ready-to-use wipes, which should keep you going for months.

Keep the ball rolling when also cashing in on deals like the LEVOIT 100 Humidifier for $38, a standout industrial coffee table at $40, and even a batch of Insignia, Ninja, and other air fryers from $30. You can also snag the KitchenAid Classic Garlic Press at 31% off alongside even more markdowns priced from $5.

Forious Touchless Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet features:

  • Motion Infrared Sensor Delivers Exceptional Hands-Free Touchless Convenience.
  • Auto/Manual Settings Button on the Control Box: Simply turn the knob to control the faucet between Touchless and Normal.
  • Brushed nickel finish with Copper construction, CUPC certification which ensures durability and against rusting. American Standard Braided Hoses, never leakage, breakage and Rusting.

