Put the knife away, KitchenAid’s Classic Garlic Press is now 31% off with deals from $5

Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid Classic Garlic Press in black for $9 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13 or so, this is 31% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Just keep in mind, you can also score the less popular blue model for $4.99 Prime shipped right now as well. This same model sells for $14 at Target for comparison. Cut down on meal prep time and tedious garlic chopping with this simple rust-resistant stainless steel press. The dishwasher-safe design can also support small shallots and features a glossy ABS handle alongside a subtle debossed logo and the ABS chrome-plated endcap. Rated 4+ stars from over 740 Amazon customers. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon will show just how notable $9 is, never mind the $5 price tag on the blue model. The only option we can find for less is this $4 Prime shipped option and it really doesn’t have every many ratings. Needless to day, it’s hard to go wrong with today’s KitchenAid offers if you’re in the market for a new garlic press.

More on the KitchenAid Classic Garlic Press:

Press garlic with ease: this press easily crushes garlic and shallots. It is also perfect for extracting pulp and juice from garlic.

Large capacity garlic chamber: The systematic hole pattern on the 430 SS basket maximizes the amount of garlic pressed.

Sturdy construction: The garlic press is constructed of strong, rust-resistant stainless steel. The glossy ABS handle features a debossed logo as well as an ABS chrome plated bolster and endcap.

