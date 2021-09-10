ESR’s MagSafe-ready HaloLock Wireless Charging Pad now just $7.50 (Reg. $18+)

BD_Collection US (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad for $7.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use code Z8Y8RC9Z at checkout to redeem the special price. Sitting at $25 for most of the first half of 2021, it now sells for closer to $18 and is roughly another 58% off of that. Paired with an 18W+ QC cable, this metal charging pad is compatible with Apple’s latest MagSafe devices (and quite possibly the models getting announced next week) for a secure connection. The heat-dissipating metal frame features a status indicator that automatically turns off after 30 seconds alongside overheat measures and the ability to juice your gear up at 7.5W. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

When it comes to a comparable wireless charging pad, magnetic or otherwise, it doesn’t really get much more affordable than today’s lead deal. There are some options, like this no-name model for under $5, but it’s hard to recommend them over the MagSafe-ready option above.

Speaking of ESR’s MagSafe-compatible gear, we are also tracking a 50% price drop on its car mounts and desk chargers from $10 right here. But if it’s the official solution you’re after here, we just spotted some great deals on Apple’s MagSafe chargers starting from $30 including a nice discount on the Duo model. Then head over to Apple deal hub for more discounts including new lows on Apple Watch SE and this rare gift card offer.

More on the ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Charger:

Only Compatible with iPhone 12: Designed exclusively for the iPhone 12/12 mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max. Not compatible with any other devices.

Perfectly-Aligned Charging: The built-in ESR HaloLock magnetic ring keeps your iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 mini, or 12 Pro Max perfectly centered on the charging pad for faster and easier charging.

Only for Magnetic Cases: Magnetic locking will only work with a caseless iPhone 12, an ESR HaloLock case, or an official iPhone 12 MagSafe case. It will not work with a non-magnetic case or other third-party case. NOTE: Not compatible with ring stands, credit cards, or other attachments.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!