Roborock’s new auto-empty smart S7+ vacuum and mop now $190 off + more from $150

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering its S7+ Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop with Auto-Empty Dock for $759.98 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $950, this is $190 off the going rate and the best price we can find on one of the brand’s most advanced models. Making use of LiDAR navigation, this model will vacuum and mop your home for up to 8-weeks without doing a thing due to the auto-empty dock setup. It will automatically lift the sonic vibration mop up and start with the 2500Pa vacuuming instead when it detects carpets as well as featuring multi-layer filtration that captures “99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns.” Smartphone and voice control support are joined by multi-level mapping and more. Ratings are light on this model but all of Roborock’s other robot vacuums carry solid ratings, some of which are on sale down below.

More ongoing robot vacuum deals:

Speaking of which, be sure to check out Anker’s brand new RoboVac X8 Hybrid robot vacuum with LiDAR mapping as well as iRobot’s “smartest robot vacuum to date” and Samsung’s Jet Bot AI+. We are also tracking a new all-time low on the ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 robot vacuum and mop down at just $101.

More on the Roborock S7+:

Auto-Empty Dock Support: The Auto-Empty Dock empties the robot automatically after cleanup, so you can clean without emptying, for up to eight weeks.

Sonic Vibration Technology: Sonic floor mopping technology scrubs up to 3,000 times per minute. Removing dried-on dirt that some robots may leave behind, from mud to coffee and more.

Auto-Lifting Convenience : After sensing a carpet, S7 lifts its mop to vacuum without wetting the carpet. The mop will lifts when returning to the dock to prevent spreading dirt.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!