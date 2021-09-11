This highly-rated instant-read thermometer is a must for indoor or outdoor cooking at $13.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Kizen (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Digital Instant-read Meat Thermometer for $13.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $17, today’s deal saves 20% and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in months. If you’ve ever had to grill steak or chicken, then you know how sad it is to have to cut it open to see if it’s done, as that lets most of the juices run out. Well, this instant-read thermometer solves that problem by allowing you to check the temperature in seconds, negating having to cut the meat and release all the juice on the grill. It’s waterproof ensuring you won’t have to worry about using it in the rain. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 40,000 happy at-home cooks. Head below for more.

If you want a thermometer that can stay in your meal while it’s cooking, this roasting meat thermometer is a fantastic choice. It’s available for just $9 at Amazon and offers a unique feature that most thermometers just don’t pack, since you can cook with it in the oven.

More on the Kizen Instant-read Thermometer:

Ultra-Fast: Our instant read meat thermometer takes a temperature in as little as 3 seconds. Say goodbye to overdone or undercooked food and say hello to perfectly cooked steak, fish, or turkey every time!

Multi-Use: Our digital meat thermometer works great with beverages, deep frying, candy making, baking, grilling, and more! No matter what you’re cooking, this tool will take your culinary skills to the next level.

Waterproof: Built for durability, the Kizen digital thermometer can be washed under running water. It also withstands drops and other kitchen accidents!

