Score a 6-pack of adidas face masks in multiple colors for $30 shipped (25% off)

adidas is now offering six of its face masks for $30 shipped. Simply add any two 3-packs from this page to your cart and apply code MASKUP at check out to redeem the special price. Typically $20 for each 3-pack, this is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. You’ll find its 3-packs listed at $20 a pop on Amazon right now as well for comparison. These masks are made of Primegreen — “a series of high-performance recycled materials” — resulting in a flexible, stretchy sort of material that’s a little thicker than your average textile mask without trapping in too much heat. I have been using these ones for a while and they are particularly easy to wash and dry when needed as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Now, if you’re fine just using those affordable disposable solutions, take a look at this 100-pack for under $20 Prime shipped. You probably won’t be able to wash and reuse these ones quite as easily, but you are getting 100 of them and saving $10+ in the process. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,800 Amazon customers.

Once your fall mask collection is secured, head over to our fashion hub to complete the look. Nike’s end of summer sale is stil live and filled with rare deals at as much as 40% off the going rate. But you’ll also find notable promotions at J.Crew Factory, Tillys, Clarks, and more right here

More on the adidas Face Cover:

Made with soft, breathable fabric the adidas Face Cover is comfortable, washable and reusable for practicing healthy habits every day. This cover is not a medically-graded mask nor personal protective equipment. This product is made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials. The flexible material and stretch bands around the ears provide coverage, comfort and ease of use.

