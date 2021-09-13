Score a 6-pack of adidas face masks in multiple colors for $30 shipped (25% off)

adidas is now offering six of its face masks for $30 shipped. Simply add any two 3-packs from this page to your cart and apply code MASKUP at check out to redeem the special price. Typically $20 for each 3-pack, this is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. You’ll find its 3-packs listed at $20 a pop on Amazon right now as well for comparison. These masks are made of Primegreen — “a series of high-performance recycled materials” — resulting in a flexible, stretchy sort of material that’s a little thicker than your average textile mask without trapping in too much heat. I have been using these ones for a while and they are particularly easy to wash and dry when needed as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, if you’re fine just using those affordable disposable solutions, take a look at this 100-pack for under $20 Prime shipped. You probably won’t be able to wash and reuse these ones quite as easily, but you are getting 100 of them and saving $10+ in the process. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,800 Amazon customers.

More on the adidas Face Cover:

Made with soft, breathable fabric the adidas Face Cover is comfortable, washable and reusable for practicing healthy habits every day. This cover is not a medically-graded mask nor personal protective equipment. This product is made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials. The flexible material and stretch bands around the ears provide coverage, comfort and ease of use.

