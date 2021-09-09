J.Crew Factory Jean Flash Sale offers deals for just $45 + free shipping

The J.Crew Factory Jean Flash Sale offers all of its jeans for $44.95. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all jeans. The most notable deals from this sale is the Athletic Slim-Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $45 and originally sold for $80. The dark wash jeans are infused with stretch and the tapered leg is highly flattering. This style is perfect for fall weather and the hem can be rolled for a fashionable look. They can be dressed up or down seamlessly as well. Head below to score additional deals from J.Crew Factory and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

