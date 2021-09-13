23andMe ancestry DNA kits now up to 50% off with deals from $99 ($100 in savings)

Today only, Woot is offering up to 50% off 23andMe ancestry DNA test kits. You can score the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service kit for $99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $199, like it currently fetches at Amazon, today’s deal is 50% off, matching our 2021 Prime Day mention, and the lowest total we can find. This is also matching the best price we have tracked on Amazon and there are no hidden fees after your initial purchase. This kit yields over 150 reports, screening for genetic connections worldwide as well as overall ancestral composition. But it will also help to build out your family tree and to discover “what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 27,000 Amazon customers and be sure to head below for more 23andMe deals.

Woot is also offering the 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle for $129 Prime shipped. This one regularly fetches $229 at Amazon and is now a solid $100 off the going rate. It includes the Health + Ancestry service above alongside 1-year of additional reports including “exclusive access to DNA insights that help you learn about your health.” Rated 4+ stars.

A more affordable option that will just focus on your family tree and genetics is the MyHeritage DNA Test Kit. This one currently sells for $59 shipped at Amazon with no hidden fees to get in the way. It might not be as popular an option as 23andMe, but it will save you some cash and carries solid 4+ star ratings from over 4,200 Amazon customers.

Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions.

