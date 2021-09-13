MANGROOMER’s ULTIMATE PRO Self-Haircut Kit hits Amazon low at $24.50 (Reg. $35+)

Amazon is now offering the MANGROOMER ULTIMATE PRO Self-Haircut Kit for $24.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Carrying a $50 list price direct, it typically sells for closer to $35 or so at Amazon where it is now slightly below our previous mention for a new all-time low. Along with its “ergonomic” rubberized grip to “effectively cut the back, front, side of your head, neckline, sideburns and around your ears,” this model can be used corded or completely wirelessly. It ships with nine length combs for various detailing jobs as well as a travel case and everything you need to charge it back up. The hypoallergenic extra-wide self-sharpening stainless steel blades are joined by a 4+ star rating from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re looking for a more all-in-one situation that can handle most, if not all, of your body, take a look at the Philips Norelco MG3750 Multigroom All-In-One Series. For under $20 Prime shipped, it includes 13 attachments for your hair and beard as well as nose and ear fixtures with a 4+ star rating from over 72,000 Amazon customers.

Then go dive into our fashion deal hub for a fall wardrobe refresh at a major discount. Nike’s end of summer sale is still live with up to 40% off rarely discounted items alongside a host of other notable apparel promotions and sales. You’ll also want to check out the new Cole Haan ZERØGRAND Changepace line and the Kate Spade x I Love New York collection.

More on the MANGROOMER ULTIMATE PRO Self-Haircut Kit:

Introducing the New MANGROOMER ULTIMATE PRO Do-It-Yourself Hair Cut Kit! Never pay for a haircut again with this new cutting-edge design and look your best without the help of others.Please go through user manual before use.

Ergonomic rubberized trimmer fits easily in your hand for maximum control to effectively cut the back, front, side of your head, neckline, sideburns and around your ears.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!