ODK’s AirLift Standing Desk doesn’t need a power outlet at $150 shipped (Reg. $220)

Casaottima Store (99% lifetime positive feedback from 1,400+) via Amazon is offering the ODK AirLift Standing Desk for $149.99 shipped once the on-page $149 off coupon has been clipped. While the coupon is quite large, you will want to bear in mind that the list price is a bit inflated here. Instead of $299, we found $220 to be a more solid starting point for comparison. This equates to $70 off the typical rate and newly marks the second-best price we have tracked. Want to shake things up throughout your work day? If so, this standing desk could be just the thing. It can be easily raised and lowered with just one finger using a lever. Height can range from 29.5 to 45.7 inches and these settings require no power at all, freeing up a power outlet and ridding your setup of one more cord. A heavy-duty steel frame upholds the 47.2- by 23.6-inch surface, ensuring it will be sturdy and offer up plenty of room for a wide variety of use cases. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you like to keep headphones at your desk, this under-desk holder at $6 Prime shipped will pair nicely with today’s purchase. It can hold not just one, but two pairs of headphones. Best of all, you can mount it using included screws or double-sided adhesive tape. More than 1,400 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.

ODK AirLift Standing Desk features:

The pneumatic standing desk adjusts the height by using a gas cylinder. Adjust the height of your desk instantly from 29.5″ to 45.7″, with the pressure on the lever of a single finger. Since it’s power-free and wheels equipped, you can place or move it easily anywhere. It could be easily assembled in 5 minutes.

ODK pneumatic Desk offers complete mobility to keep your workspace flexible. No outlet-based limitation, with casters equipped in the back desk feet, makes the Sit-Stand desk essentially mobile. Place or move your desk anywhere you want.

