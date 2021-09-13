Igloo’s steel on-demand hot and cold water dispenser now $154 at Amazon (Reg. up to $360)

Amazon is now offering the Igloo Stainless Steel Hot & Cold Water Cooler Dispenser for $154.03 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Siting up at $360 over the last six months or so, we have tracked this model int he $200 range this year with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find and a 2021 Amazon low. This model is currently listed at over $220 via Home Depot. A perfect addition to the kitchen or office, this bottom-loading system negates the need to lift a giant water bottle while also providing on-demand ice-cold and steaming hot water to stay hydrated or make a quick cup of tea. A child safety-lock on the hot side is joined by the removable drip tray, an LED night light, and a self-cleaning feature as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Amazon customers. More details below.

If a full-size water cooler dispenser isn’t feasible for your space, consider something like the Brita Extra Large 18 Cup Filtered Water Dispenser. It sells for under $32 shipped on Amazon and makes for a solid alternative that will save you a ton. It holds enough filtered to “six 24-ounce reusable water bottles” and features quick access top for all-day hydration.

Check out our hands-on review of the new SodaStream Terra if you’re looking for a homemade sparkling water solution. Then head over to our home goods guide for deals on Cuisinart’s Alfrescamore Pizza Stone, these air fryers from $50, and up to 50% off 23andMe ancestry DNA kits. We also have a new Amazon all-time low on MANGROOMER’s ULTIMATE PRO Self-Haircut Kit as well.

More on the Igloo Stainless Steel Hot & Cold Water Dispenser:

CONVENIENT BOTTOM-LOADING DISPENSER: Features an easy-to-use, convenient bottom-loading water system – eliminating any lifting, flipping and spilling while keeping the bottle tucked away in a bottom load cabinet. Suitable for 3 and 5 gallon water bottles (not included)

INNOVATIVE DESIGN: Free standing slim, black and stainless steel space-saving design is ideal for any space – making it perfect for homes, kitchens, offices, dorm rooms & more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!