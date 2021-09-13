Roku Ultra LT 4K streamer delivers AirPlay 2, Ethernet, and more at $49 (Save $20)

Walmart is currently discounting the Roku Ultra LT 4K AirPlay 2 Streaming Media Player at $49 shipped. Normally fetching $69, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low with today’s offer marking the best price in months at $20 off. Roku Ultra LT arrives as one of the more unique offerings in the brand’s streaming media player lineup. Alongside all of the usual features like access to popular streaming services, 4K playback, and AirPlay 2 support, there’s an Ethernet port for hardwiring in alongside a microSD card slot for extra channel storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 965 customers.

If the lead deal doesn’t seem to be quite the right fit to your home theater setup, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a series of other Roku streaming media players. With prices starting at $29, you’re looking at everything from the latest Express 4K+ to sound bars imbued with all of the smart TV prowess and more at up to 37% off. There are quite a few different price points available, giving you everything from options fit for the bedroom TV to the main setup and more.

Though if your actual TV could use an upgrade, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a new all-time low on Samsung’s latest 55-inch The Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TV. Delivering a sleek design that blends in with the rest of your home decor, you can bring home the recent release for $313 off.

Roku Ultra LT features:

Roku Ultra LT is a powerful 4K streaming player featuring a quad-core processor and smooth wired and wireless streaming. Enjoy a seamless streaming experience no matter what you are watching with dual-band wireless, Ethernet port for wired streaming, and microSD port for extra channel storage. Take control with the enhanced voice remote, featuring headphones for private listening plus TV power, volume, and mute buttons. Whether you are streaming in HD, 4K, or HDR, you will get picture quality that is optimized for your TV with sharp detail and vivid color. Roku Ultra LT is great for heavy streamers, for living rooms and primary TVs, and for home theaters.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!