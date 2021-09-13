Samsung’s latest 55-inch The Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TV falls to new low at $313 off

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 55-inch The Frame 4K Smart Quantum TV for $1,187.50 shipped. Usually fetching $1,500, you’re looking at a new all-time low with nearly $313 in savings attached that’s $113 under our previous mention. As the latest lineup of Samsung’s stealthy and stylish TVs that just launched at the beginning of the year, the new 2021 edition of The Frame arrives with all of the usual design focus that allows it to blend in with your home decor.

This model specifically rocks a 55-inch 4K panel that ditches the usual black plastic bezels in favor in a wood-wrapped frame to pull off the picture frame look. You’re then looking at a robust series of smart features ranging from AirPlay 2 and streaming service access to an art gallery mode. Four HDMI ports round out the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 455 customers. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the 43-inch version of the latest Samsung The Frame TV. This model arrives with all of the same features on the lead deal, just in a smaller package that may be better-suited for your particular setup. Clocking in at $898, you’re also looking at a more affordable price tag to go with its smaller screen.

If the more stylish side of Samsung’s The Frame isn’t what you’re searching for from a home theater upgrade, Hisense’s new 75-inch U7G 4K 120Hz Android TV almost certainly will be. This massive display arrives with plenty of eye-catching features ranging from a QLED panel backed by a 120Hz refresh rate to a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports for taking advantage of all that screen real estate with a PS5 or Xbox Series X. And at $302 off, you can score the best price to date, too.

Samsung Frame 4K TV 2021 features:

The Frame transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. Activate the built-in motion sensor so whenever you walk into the room, your TV displays one of your favorite selections. Elevate your space to make The Frame your own by enhancing it with different frame styles and color options. A billion stay-true shades of breathtaking color.

