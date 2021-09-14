Energizer’s LED Lantern can also charge your gear for $13 (Reg. $25.50) + more from $7

Amazon is now offering the Energizer LED Camping Lantern for $12.99 after you clip the $5 on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. regularly closer to $25.50 at Amazon, today’s deal is nearly 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. A perfect option for hunting trips, hiking, or even just some extra illumination around the house, this is a 1000 lumen solution with 360-degree area lighting and up to eight hours of use when set to high power. The IPX4-rated light can withstand the elements alongside 1-meter drop protection and the handy USB port for charging up your devices in a pinch. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

If you would prefer something with a more traditional flashlight form-factor, take a look at the Energizer LED Tactical model that’s now marked down to $6.98 Prime shipped when you clip the $3 on-page coupon at Amazon. Regularly as much as $16, this is the lowest price we can find and a great lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal. You’re dropping down to 300 lumens, but this thing can run for up to 35 hours and the  batteries are included here, unlike today’s lead deal. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. 

But you’ll also want to check out this 4-pack of Eveready LED flashlights while it is on sale for just $7 Prime shipped. Then swing by our DIY deal hub for additional offers including this 16-piece carbon-steel file tool set, a solid price drop on Kershaw’s Gravel Pocket Knife, and our first look at the all-new Kershaw Downforce multi-tool with a McLaren Formula 1-inspired design

More on the Energizer LED Camping Lantern:

One Energizer VISION LED Lantern in black operates on 4 Energizer D batteries (batteries not included). This LED lantern delivers 360-degree area lighting. This lantern features a USB port out for charging devices, making it great as an outdoor light, camping lantern or emergency light. LED light casts 1000 lumens on High mode for up to 8 hours. 

