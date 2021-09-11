A BlackWash finish headlines Kershaw’s Gravel Pocket Knife at $22.50 (Reg. $30, Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Gravel Folding Pocket Knife for $22.50 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $30 or more, today’s deal shaves at least 25% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like to always have a pocket knife with you, but don’t want something that’s too bulky, Kershaw Gravel is a mid-size solution that’s worth considering. It measures just 3.5 inches when closed and expands to 5.9 inches once opened. Weight works out to 2.7 ounces, which is lighter than many others. The handle and blade are both made of steel and wield a BlackWash finish that gives it a more premium look and feel. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you aren’t completely smitten with Kershaw Gravel, perhaps the Gerber Paraframe Mini Knife will be a better fit at $8 Prime shipped. It’s quite a bit smaller, which is neither a good or bad thing and largely depends on how you’ll use it. More than 8,300 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Keep the ball rolling when you cash in on this highly-rated instant-read grill thermometer at $13.50 or a 13-piece woodcarving knife set at $10. You can also snag Coleman’s LED flashlight for $20.50 in addition to this 40-piece all-purpose tool kit at $17 Prime shipped. And if you’d like to knock out a quick project at home, this touchless, pull-down kitchen faucet is down to $95 and can be installed in as little as “10 minutes.”

Kershaw Gravel Folding Pocket Knife features:

  • A mid-sized knife featuring a distinctive, reverse tanto blade shape with a strong belly curve and top swedge, delivering piercing and slicing capabilities.
  • The contoured steel handle’s BlackWash finish matches the blade perfectly and is designed to conceal scratches.
  • SpeedSafe technology makes this knife quick and easy to open with a pull back on the flipper. The reversible deep-carry pocketclip enables carry on either side (tip-up).

