Insignia 5-qt. steel air fryer now $40 for today (Reg. up to $100) + more from $50

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel 5-quart Insignia Analog Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100 with refurbished models in the $59 range at Amazon, this is 60% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. Requiring little to no oil, this is a great way to bring that golden crispy texture in a much healthier way to your family meals. An adjustable temperature range (180- to 400-degrees) is complemented by a 5-quart frying basket, built-in timer, and dishwasher-safe parts alongside a BPA-free design and an attractive stainless steel housing that looks great on the countertop. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,900 Best Buy customers. More details below.

More air fryer/cooker deals:

Speaking of alternative cooking devices, this morning also saw the Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-Quart Multi-Cooker drop to $100 at Amazon alongside offers on Mr. Coffee’s all-in-one pour over brewing station and KitchenAid’s cordless variable speed hand blender. And to pre for the dryer winter months, dive into our latest humidifier deals with options starting from $20 Prime shipped.

More on the Insignia Analog Air Fryer:

If you want to eat healthier without giving up all your favorite fried foods, look no further than the Insignia mechanical control air fryer. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. With its intuitive mechanical controls and large capacity, the air fryer makes it easy to prepare favorites for the whole family.

