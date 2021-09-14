Mr. Coffee’s all-in-one pour over brewing station weighs your beans, more at low of $63.50

-
New low $63.50

Amazon is offering the  Mr. Coffee All-in-One Pour Over Brewing Station for $63.44 shipped. Down from its $120 list price and $80 normal going rate lately, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our last mention by nearly $7. If you’re after an all-in-one coffee station, this is it. There’s an integrated auto-measure scale that lets you know the exact amount of coffee grounds you’ll need as well as how much water to use, ensuring you have the perfect pour-over brew every time. There’s also a temperature-controlled gooseneck kettle that you can dial in for added customizability. It’s able to brew two, four, or six cups of coffee at a time, making it a great choice for families of all sizes. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

You’ll want to spend just a fraction of your savings to pick up this 100-pack of Number 2 paper filters, which are required for brewing with today’s lead deal. Coming in at just $8.50, this only adds $0.08 to the cost of each brew, a worthy trade-off in our opinion as it’ll keep the grounds out of your final cup of coffee and let you enjoy it even more.

Don’t forget that you can bolster your kitchen cooking ability by picking up a new hand mixer as we head into fall. Pricing starts at just $11, and you’ll find models from Oster, Dash, Russell Hobbs, and more up to 62% off.

More on the Mr. Coffee Pour Over Station:

  • Make delicious pour over Coffee at home with the Mr. Coffee all in 1 at home pour over coffeemaker, its on screen, step by step guide walks you through the pour over process, so you get the right amount of Coffee and water at the optimal brewing temperature for great tasting pour over Coffee
  • An integrated auto measure scale automatically calculates the right amount of Coffee and water, so you know just how much to add for the perfect cup of pour over Coffee
  • The temperature controlled gooseneck kettle heats to the optimal Coffee brewing temperature

