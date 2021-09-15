Latest Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote sees cert. refurb discount down to $118 (Orig. $179)

VIPOutlet (97% positive all-time feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers the latest Apple TV 4K 32GB in certified refurbished condition for $118.15 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Also available at Amazon in new condition for $169. Normally fetching $179, you’re looking at as much as 34% in savings with today’s offer dropping to deliver a new all-time low. Apple themselves just started offering a refurbished offering for $149, for comparison.

The latest Apple TV arrives powered by the A12 Bionic chip which enables HDR and Dolby Vision at 60 FPS alongside 32GB of storage. You’ll also be able to take advantage of HDMI 2.1 connectivity to the television with Wi-Fi 6 and Thread support also making an entrance. That’s on top of being able to enjoy a variety of streaming services, access to Apple Arcade, and the new display calibration functionality. Not to mention, the all-new Siri Remote that owners are raving about. Includes a 90 day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

Though one of the more notable aspects of the latest Apple TV 4K has to be the afformentioned Siri Remote. Those who are currently rocking the previous-generation Apple streamer and find that the new controller is what’s enticing you to upgrade in the first place can just go score it by itself. The recently-refreshed Apple TV Siri Remote is $59, delivering all of the perks you can read about right here.

Earlier today, we saw a notable price cut go live on elago’s Siri Remote case which helps make losing things in the couch a problem of the past thanks to built-in magnets. Down to $8, you can currently lock-in a new all-time low at 28% off. Though if you’d prefer to just pop an AirTag onto the Siri remote, go check out this other new elago offering instead.

Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote features:

The new Apple TV 4K brings the best shows, movies, sports, and live TV— together with your favorite Apple devices and services. Now with 4K High Frame Rate HDR for fluid, crisp video. Watch Apple Originals with Apple TV+. Experience more ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.3 And use the new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad to control it all.

