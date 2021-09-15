Newegg delivers all-time lows on RTX 3080 Ti + RTX 3070 desktops from $1,700

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ABS Legend Gaming Desktop with 3.8GHz i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Ti for $2,799.99 shipped with a bundled code for Battlefield 2042. Down from its $3,300 list price, you’re saving $500 here and today’s deal is a match for the lowest that we’ve tracked on an RTX 3080 Ti desktop. Speaking of NVIDIA’s flagship gaming graphics card, it pairs great with the 10th Generation 8-core i7 processor in today’s deal. This is essentially among the most powerful setup general consumers will ever need, and it’ll easily handle 1440p 144Hz gaming or even 4K 60Hz in most scenarios. Alongside that, you’ll find 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB NVMe drive, and a 240mm all-in-one liquid cooler. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale at Newegg, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, is the CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme Desktop with 2.5GHz i7/16GB/500GB/RTX 3070 for $1,699.99 shipped. Down $200 from its normal list price of $1,900, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest that we’ve tracked for a RTX 3070 desktop. Sure, it’s not really geared toward 4K 60Hz gaming, or really 1440p 144Hz, but it’ll handle 1080p 144Hz with ease and even some games at 1440p 120Hz, depending on the settings. Plus, it’s expandable and upgradable in the future should you need additional storage or power. CyberpowerPC is well-rated at Amazon.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide, which is where we’ll put all the deals and discounts related to your battlestation. Deals still live right now include NTENSE’s gaming desk, Samsung’s Odyssey G9 49-inch UltraWide monitor, Logitech G PRO gear, and much more.

More on the ABS Legend Gaming PC:

Take on your next gaming adventure with this ABS Legend Gaming PC. GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card pumps out reliably high frame rates for fast and fluid play, while a potent 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor gives you enough power to slice through multimedia entertainment and multitasking.

