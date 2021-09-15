Keep this OLED pulse oximeter around for just $14 Prime shipped (26% off)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessFosmon
26% off $14

SF Planet (96% lifetime positive feedback from 730,000+) via Amazon is offering the Fosmon OLED Pulse Oximeter for $13.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.50 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you want to keep tabs on blood oxygen saturation levels (also known as SpO2), this device will do the trick. It’s also able to read pulse rate and strength in real time. Despite having an affordable price, it wields an OLED display. Readings are provided once you’ve attached it to a finger and the start button has been pressed. It’s powered by two AAA batteries, which in my home are always easy to find. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put today’s savings towards the development of healthy habits with Amazon’s 5-piece Resistance Band Set at under $10 Prime shipped. Each piece in this set is made of durable latex with a slip-free surface that ensures it will stay in place throughout use. Given the lightweight and compact nature of these bands, you’ll be able to take them with you even when traveling.

Since you’re here, you may also be interested in some of the other discounts we’ve spotted lately. For instance, there’s a Moen fixture sale at Amazon that kicks off from $5, a 3-pack of bike storage hooks at $13, and even Gillette and Venus shaving essentials as low as $8. And don’t forget that Anker’s eufy smart scale is under $18 alongside the ODK AirLift Standing Desk at $150 shipped.

Fosmon OLED Pulse Oximeter features:

  • Accurately determines your SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation levels), pulse rate and pulse strength within seconds and displays it on a large digital OLED display with 6 different display modes.
  • Lightweight and compact in size, this monitor is easy to carry both at home and outdoors. Displays your SpO2, Pulse Strength, and Pulse Rate results in real time with one button operation. Shuts down automatically after 8 seconds of non-use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Fosmon

About the Author

This #1 best-selling waterproof car trash can just hit ...
Amazon Moen fixture sale from $5: Magnetic showerheads,...
Show off and tidily stow your ride with this 3-pack of ...
Spigen’s new iPhone 13 cases and screen protector...
This car multi-tool is a pressure gauge with pliers, sc...
Energizer’s 140-lumen LED flashlight illuminates ...
Bring the grill inside this fall, Dash Everyday Deluxe ...
ESR’s new iPhone 13 series cases, iPad mini cover...
Show More Comments

Related

Speck’s iPhone 13 case lineup lands with MagSafe, transparent ombre designs, more

Save now

Get the ScoutPro charger with wireless, magnetic, and USB outputs for $99 (Reg. $199)

$99 Learn More
$349 value

Score Google Nest Learning Thermostat and a Nest Audio speaker for $239 (Save $110)

$239 Learn More
All-time lows

Newegg delivers all-time lows on RTX 3080 Ti + RTX 3070 desktops from $1,700

From $1,700 Learn More

CASETiFY debuts new collection of recycled iPhone 13 cases

Jetson’s Bolt Folding E-bike is a great way to get around this fall at $339, more in New Green Deals

20% off

Amazon Moen fixture sale from $5: Magnetic showerheads, towel racks, faucets, more

From $5 Learn More
35% off

Show off and tidily stow your ride with this 3-pack of bike storage hooks at $13 (Save 35%)

$13 Learn More