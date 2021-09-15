Keep this OLED pulse oximeter around for just $14 Prime shipped (26% off)

SF Planet (96% lifetime positive feedback from 730,000+) via Amazon is offering the Fosmon OLED Pulse Oximeter for $13.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.50 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you want to keep tabs on blood oxygen saturation levels (also known as SpO2), this device will do the trick. It’s also able to read pulse rate and strength in real time. Despite having an affordable price, it wields an OLED display. Readings are provided once you’ve attached it to a finger and the start button has been pressed. It’s powered by two AAA batteries, which in my home are always easy to find. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put today’s savings towards the development of healthy habits with Amazon’s 5-piece Resistance Band Set at under $10 Prime shipped. Each piece in this set is made of durable latex with a slip-free surface that ensures it will stay in place throughout use. Given the lightweight and compact nature of these bands, you’ll be able to take them with you even when traveling.

Since you're here, you may also be interested in some of the other discounts we've spotted lately. For instance, there's a Moen fixture sale at Amazon that kicks off from $5, a 3-pack of bike storage hooks at $13, and even Gillette and Venus shaving essentials as low as $8.

Fosmon OLED Pulse Oximeter features:

Accurately determines your SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation levels), pulse rate and pulse strength within seconds and displays it on a large digital OLED display with 6 different display modes.

Lightweight and compact in size, this monitor is easy to carry both at home and outdoors. Displays your SpO2, Pulse Strength, and Pulse Rate results in real time with one button operation. Shuts down automatically after 8 seconds of non-use.

