Amazon Moen fixture sale from $5: Magnetic showerheads, towel racks, faucets, more

-
AmazonHome Goodsmoen
20% off From $5

Amazon is now offering up to 20% off Moen gear spread across two different sales pages, one focuses in on bathroom fixtures and other for kitchen-related upgrades. A standout offer here is the Moen Engage Magnetix Six-Function 5.5-Inch Handheld Showerhead for $35.99 shipped. Currently listed at over $55 via Walmart and typically sitting in the $45 to $50 range at Amazon, this is at least 20% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Making use of a simple magnetic docking system, this showerhead brings six functions to the experience (massage, relaxing massage, wide coverage, rinse, downpour, and intensify) along with a kink-free metal hose for a quick and affordable upgrade. It also features a spot resistant nickel finish to mitigate those ugly fingerprint and water spots. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 5,000 Amazon customers. 

But if it’s just a new showerhead you’re after to replace your existing model, check out this highly-rated Gurin Rain Shower Head at $20 Prime shipped instead. There’s no magnetic system here, but it will provide a tilt-able rain shower-style experience and save you some cash in the process. 

Otherwise, dive deeper into today’s Moen kitchen and bathroom fixture sales for more. The deals start from just over $5 and include everything from sink and faucet upgrades to smaller accessories, towel racks, and much more. 

More on the Moen Engage Magnetix Handheld Showerhead:

  • SPOT RESISTANT: Spot Resist Nickel finish resists fingerprints and water spots for a cleaner looking bath
  • MAGNETIC BASE: The magnetic docking system allows you to easily detach and use as a handheld shower head or effortlessly replace it to dock with the snap of a magnet. Connection Type: IPS
  • CUSTOMIZE YOUR SHOWER: Multiple distinct shower settings give flexibility and variety including massage, relaxing massage, wide coverage, rinse, downpour, and intensify

