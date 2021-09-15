Amazon Moen fixture sale from $5: Magnetic showerheads, towel racks, faucets, more

Amazon is now offering up to 20% off Moen gear spread across two different sales pages, one focuses in on bathroom fixtures and other for kitchen-related upgrades. A standout offer here is the Moen Engage Magnetix Six-Function 5.5-Inch Handheld Showerhead for $35.99 shipped. Currently listed at over $55 via Walmart and typically sitting in the $45 to $50 range at Amazon, this is at least 20% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Making use of a simple magnetic docking system, this showerhead brings six functions to the experience (massage, relaxing massage, wide coverage, rinse, downpour, and intensify) along with a kink-free metal hose for a quick and affordable upgrade. It also features a spot resistant nickel finish to mitigate those ugly fingerprint and water spots. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 5,000 Amazon customers.

But if it’s just a new showerhead you’re after to replace your existing model, check out this highly-rated Gurin Rain Shower Head at $20 Prime shipped instead. There’s no magnetic system here, but it will provide a tilt-able rain shower-style experience and save you some cash in the process.

Otherwise, dive deeper into today’s Moen kitchen and bathroom fixture sales for more. The deals start from just over $5 and include everything from sink and faucet upgrades to smaller accessories, towel racks, and much more.

Then go head over to our home goods hub for more kitchenware deals, household essentials, and furniture deals including the Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-Quart Multi-Cooker and this leather gaming chair.

SPOT RESISTANT: Spot Resist Nickel finish resists fingerprints and water spots for a cleaner looking bath

MAGNETIC BASE: The magnetic docking system allows you to easily detach and use as a handheld shower head or effortlessly replace it to dock with the snap of a magnet. Connection Type: IPS

CUSTOMIZE YOUR SHOWER: Multiple distinct shower settings give flexibility and variety including massage, relaxing massage, wide coverage, rinse, downpour, and intensify

