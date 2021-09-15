Gold Box Gillette and Venus shaving essentials from $8: Razors, blade refills, gel, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 38% off a range of Gillette and Venus shaving essentials. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings. Starting from under $8 Prime shipped, this is a great time to stock up on razors, refill blades, and shaving gels. Just remember to watch out for Subscribe & Save discounts on each listing page to redeem the lowest possible price. And remember to cancel the subscription after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Head below for our top picks from today’s Gillette and Venus Gold Box sale. 

Gillette and Venus Gold Box deals:

Once your personal care gear has been secured, head over to our fashion guide for some deep discounts to refresh your fall wardrobe. You can still score a 6-pack of adidas face masks in multiple colors for $30 shipped (25% off), but Nike’s end of summer sale is also still live with 40% off rarely discounted gear and much more. You’ll also want to check out Cole Haan’s ZERØGRAND Changepace line, the Kate Spade x I Love New York collection, and the Target x Christian Robinson collaboration while you’re at it. 

More on the Gillette Fusion5 Men’s Razor:

  • REFILLS FIT ALL GILLETTE 5-BLADE RAZOR HANDLES (excluding GilletteLabs)
  • LUBRICATION STRIP fades when you are no longer getting an optimal shave
  • 5 ANTIFRICTION BLADES provide a shave you can barely feel
  • SOFT MICROFINS help to smooth and stretch skin before the razor blades preparing hairs to be cut
  • UP TO 1 MONTH of shaves with each refill

