Bring home Anker’s Apple Health C1 smart scale for under $18 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

After launching a big-time Apple event day sale earlier, the official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its eufy Smart Scale C1 with Bluetooth for $17.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the $7 on-page coupon and apply code eufyscale at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly around $30 at Amazon, this is more than 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Compatible with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit, all of the stats tracked on this smart scale can be integrated into your favorite fitness platform. Speaking of which, this model tracks 12 different body measurements including weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. It runs on three AAA batteries and supports up to 16 user profiles at a time. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

A more affordable solution is the Renpho Bluetooth Body Fat Scale at $15 Prime shipped. This one tracks 13 body measurements and supports 20 user profiles, but you’ll have to use the Renpho app to review your progress here, which may or may not be worth the slight price difference over Anker’s model above.

Then head over to our fitness tracker guide and today’s Anker Amazon event for even more deals. Starting from $13, you’ll find everything from the brand’s new MagSafe gear to a range of cables, smart home gear, charging rigs, and more neatly listed for you right here. We also have some solid price drops available on the Amazon Halo Band as well as a return to the all-time low on Garmin Lily Smartwatch and Etekcity’s Smart Scale at $20 (save 33%).

More on the eufy Smart Scale C1:

HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 12 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.

USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

ACCURACY IMPROVED BY 10%: Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

