This magnetic wristband keeps it all within reach at $6 Prime shipped (All-time low, 38% off)

HORUSDY (99% lifetime positive feedback from 12,000+) via Amazon is offering its Magnetic Wristband for $6.19 Prime shipped once the on-page 38% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s roughly $4 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. We’ve all been there, you’re trying to drive several screws and work with other small objects to have them slip and fall time and time again. This wristband is here to save the day thanks to strong magnets throughout. It’s powerful enough to not only hold nails, screws, bits, nuts, and bolts, but even wrenches and sockets. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another way to reduce drops is with DEWALT’s Drive Guide at $7 Prime shipped. It surrounds a screw when first getting started so it becomes nearly impossible for it to fall off your bit and drop onto the floor. Well over 1,500 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled with an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, you may also like some of the deals in our DIY and outdoor tools guide. Recent and notable additions include this digital tire pressure gauge multi-tool at $6.50 alongside a 51-piece hot glue gun kit at $7 Prime shipped. You will also find a 16-piece carbon-steel file tool set for $20 and even coverage of the new Kershaw Downforce multi-tool.

HORUSDY Magnetic Wristband features:

Made of 1680D ballistic polyester, magnetic wristband is Embedded with 10 strong magnet, With two small pockets, plastic parts are placed.

The magnetic arm band wristband holds small metal objects, small tools, screws, nails, bits, bobby pins, bolts, washers, pins, fasteners and much more.

Time Saver, an extremely good helper, Greatly help you hold all the small metal objects. No worries from searching for small parts in the toolbox or your pockets, fully improving your work efficiency.

