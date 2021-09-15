This car multi-tool is a pressure gauge with pliers, scissors, a seatbelt cutter, more: $6.50 (50% off)

The official GOOLOO storefront at Amazon is offering its Digital Tire Pressure Gauge Multi-Tool for $6.50 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and matches the lowest price we have tracked just once before. Add this handy multi-tool to your car and you’ll be able to easily keep tabs on tire pressure and so much more. It provides instant PSI measurements on a digital display while also offering up pliers, scissors, a flashlight, glass breaker, and seatbelt cutter, alongside Philips and slotted screwdrivers. In addition to PSI, owners can also opt to see BAR or KPA measurements. While ratings are still pouring in for this unit, GOOLOO has a large portfolio of reputable products.

It only takes a quick look at Amazon’s list of best-selling tire gauges to identify the value of the deal above. That being said, you can spend roughly the same amount on two AstroAI Pencil Tire Pressure Gauges at under $7 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page 10% off coupon. While you will get two, these are analog instead of digital, peak at 75PSI measurements, and ditch all of the other multi-tool capabilities offered by the unit above.

While you’re at it, be sure to consider also grabbing this rechargeable USB-C portable air compressor at $32, a 51-piece hot glue gun kit for only $7 Prime shipped, and even a 16-piece carbon-steel file tool set at $20. Oh, and don’t forget that the Kershaw Gravel Pocket Knife is down to $20.50. And if you like that, you may also want to have a look at our recent coverage of Kershaw Downforce. It’s a McLaren Formula 1-inspired multi-tool with several handy functions.

GOOLOO Digital Tire Pressure Gauge Multi-Tool features:

Tire pressure gauge with LCD digital display, more accurate readings

Measure pressure from 2 to 150 PSI and support displayed in PSI, BAR, and KPA

Built-in LED flashlight and warning light, a good lighting partner in dark

Glass breaker and seatbelt cutter help with emergency escape in car

Multi-function small tools with miniature pliers, scissors, Phillips and slotted screwdrivers

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!