New 2021 low strikes Gerber’s Paraframe I Knife at $16.50 Prime shipped (29% off)

Amazon is offering the Gerber Paraframe I Knife for $16.32 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this knife has been selling for $23 with the best 2021 offer we have tracked clocking in at over $21. Gerber Paraframe I features a minimal, frame-lock design that’s touted as easy to clean and effortless to open. You’ll get a smooth stainless steel handle and pocket clip that makes it easy to carry each and every day. When opened, the knife in its entirety will span just over 7 inches, with a 3-inch blade in tow. With over 4,000 Amazon reviews so far, the dust has settled with an average 4.7/5 star rating.

If you won’t mind wielding a smaller version of the unit above, this perhaps the Gerber Paraframe Mini Knife will be a better fit at $8 Prime shipped. It’s quite a bit smaller and ditches a serrated edge, but that is neither a good or bad thing and largely depends on how you’ll use it. More than 8,300 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Gerber Paraframe I Knife features:

There is a simplicity to this knife that relates as much to function as it does to form. It’s a breeze to open. The clip point blade configuration is ideal for cutting in close quarters. Openness rules the day where the handle is concerned—there’s more air than metal—so it’s quite lightweight and quite easy to keep clean. Clip a Paraframe into your pocket, and you’re fully equipped to take care of business.

