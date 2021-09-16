Easily open and close your garage door with this $25.50 smart home accessory (Reg. $35)

Meross Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback from 4,200+) via Amazon is offering its Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener for $25.74 Prime shipped once the on-page $4 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this unit tends to go for $35. This equates to over $9 off and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Once set up, this device makes your existing garage door opener work with Alexa and Google Assistant. It also has an app and is compatible with IFTTT for those times when speaking is inconvenient. I’ve been using one of these for several months now and absolutely love it. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Speaking of the garage, you could reinvest today’s savings when grabbing four wall protectors at $12 Prime shipped. These offer a hassle-free way to keep your garage and vehicle from getting beat up when getting in and out of the car. You’ll get four dense foam pieces that span roughly 12 by 4 inches. These guards easily attach to the wall with a self adhesive that will not leave any residue after removal.

Once you’re all finished up here, you may also want to have a look at our smart home guide. There you’ll find a batch of eufyCam 2C Pro systems priced from $290 alongside 50% off this HomeKit-enabled multicolor smart table lamp. Plus, right now the Google Nest Learning Thermostat and a Nest Audio speaker are currently bundled for $239. Finally, be sure to check out the new (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Sous Vide Precision Cookers which donate to the fight against AIDS, COVID, and more.

meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener features:

Be Smart: Make your existing garage door smart. Remote and Voice Control, just tapping the meross app from anywhere or speaking to your Alexa, Google Assistant or SmartThings devices. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee!

Multiple Notification Modes: Stay alert by different notification modes such as garage door open/ close status, overtime notification and overnight notification to remind you close the garage door. And you can check the garage door open/ close operation records through the APP.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!