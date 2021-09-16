Prep for fall with this #1 best-selling 17.5-inch splitting hatchet at just $18 on Amazon

Home Goods Squad (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the STEELHEAD 17.5-inch Splitting Hatchet for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 40HATCHET at checkout to redeem the discounted price. This hatchet is perfect for splitting small to medium sized logs ranging from four to eight inches around. Designed for one-handed use, it features an “optimal power-to-weight balance” that helps increase swing speed and delivers a deeper cut with less force. Plus, STEELHEAD offers lifetime support from USA-based representatives out of Atlanta, Georgia if you have any problems. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Head below for more.

After a bit of use, a dull blade starts to make tree chopping take longer. The Fiskars Axe and Knife Sharpener is a must at $10.50 Prime shipped. You’ll be able to put a factory edge back on your axe with this official sharpener. Plus, it offers a lifetime warranty, meaning if it ever breaks, Fiskars will replace it.

If you need a way to fell entire trees, our latest New Green Deals features a battery-powered chainsaw that’s ready to handle anything you put in its path. On sale for $100 from over $230, you’ll get the chainsaw, battery, and charger with today’s deal. Plus, it’s a brushless model designed to offer up to 600W of power in a compact package.

More on the STEELHEAD Splitting Hatchet:

  • Perfect for splitting small to medium logs sized 4 in – 8 in. Great for one handed log splitting.
  • Increases swing speed and multiplies power for deeper cutting with less force.
  • Superior shock-absorption and dissipation compared to traditional wooden handle axes.

